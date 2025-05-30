"His age does not help him implement the required tactical and defensive roles" - Ex-Al-Hilal star advises club against signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Al-Hilal star Ibrahim Al-Juwair reckons the Riyadh-based outfit should avoid signing Cristiano Ronaldo due to his age. Al-Juwair also delved into the circumstances preventing Al-Hilal's hierarchy from forming a well-balanced squad.

Al-Hilal had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, failing to secure the Saudi Pro League title or the AFC Champions League. After parting ways with manager Jorge Jesus, Al-Za'eem have been linked with multiple top superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The prestigious competition is set to take place between June 14 and July 13. However, Al-Hilal are under pressure to strengthen their squad, while ensuring their roster size remains under 25.

With his former side being linked with a transfer deal for 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Juwair told Arabic news outlet Kooora:

"The timing of the World Cup doesn't help clubs prepare well. Everyone waits until the end of the season to conclude contracts, and Al-Hilal is one of those clubs that finds itself forced to work under time pressure. Al Hilal is also suffering from the decision to reduce the roster to just 25 players, which makes it more difficult to strengthen the ranks."

"At the same time, it forces the management to get rid of some names after the tournament, as it is unable to register them locally. The Al Hilal management has extensive experience, and I believe they started working early on these issues and will be able to prepare the team appropriately for the World Cup."

He added:

"Ronaldo is a big name in football, but his current age does not allow him to perform the required tactical and defensive roles. Al Hilal will face tough opponents in the World Cup, and such matches require players with a high level of fitness and the ability to keep up with the fast pace, something the team may not find in Ronaldo at his age."

Al-Hilal will face Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 18.

Journalist provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr despite being linked with multiple clubs this summer, including Al-Hilal and Wydad Casablanca. Saudi sources have also reported that Ronaldo has signed a new contract.

Aouna tweeted on X:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr. Full agreement in place between the parties. Saudi sources told us he HAS already signed his new contract with Al-Nassr"

Ronaldo's current deal with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of June. The Portugal icon was expected to depart from the club after the Knights of Najd had a disappointing season and failed to win any silverware.

Despite his side's shortcomings, Cristiano Ronaldo had a brilliant season, recording 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. He also won the Golden Boot after garnering 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League.

