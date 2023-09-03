"His agent didn't take the right decision" - Williams Gallas blasts agent of Chelsea star for not making him join Arsenal

William Gallas has ripped apart Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk's agent for not making the player join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Mudryk was in red hot form for Shakhtar Donetsk last season, attracting the interest of several top European clubs. The Gunners and Blues were among the top clubs interested in the Ukrainian winger. Mudryk eventually decided to pursue his future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about the transfer, Gallas reckons the winger chose the wrong London club as he blamed Mudryk's agent (via Tribal Football):

"Last season, I said Mudryk was going to regret signing for Chelsea because I thought Arsenal was the club for him to express himself. I don't know if it was his choice, the choice of his agent to go to Chelsea, or maybe Shahktar's choice."

Gallas added that despite Mudryk having a below-par campaign during the second half of last season, he was hopeful of the player improving, as had a bright start to the campaign.

However, Mudryk's form waned, and he has often featured on the bench. Speaking on the same, Gallas added:

"I saw him at the beginning of the season, and he was looking good, and I thought he was going to have a great season, but I don't know what has happened. Why he is always on the bench, and why he doesn't get the opportunities?"

Gallas added that Mudryk's agent made a mistake:

"I feel sad for the players when they are in that situation. Right now, if you are talking about Mudryk, his agent didn't take the right decision in bringing him to Chelsea.

"Most of the players who joined Chelsea were ready to play, and if it was difficult at the beginning, they adapted very well."

A look at Arsenal's notable summer signings

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Arsenal returned to the UEFA Champions League after six years. Mikel Arteta's side are now keen on bettering their runner-up league finish from last term.

They went out in the transfer market and did some serious business to bolster the squad. Arteta's side brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya (loan), among others.

Arsenal have seven points from their first three Premier League games, winning twice. Mikel Arteta's men are playing Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3), with the two teams level at 1-1 at the break.