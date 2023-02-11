"His ambition is unlimited" - Mykhaylo Mudryk's former coach reveals why the Chelsea star is better than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Igor Jovicevic is certain that Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk could win the Ballon d'Or, and believes that he outshines Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in terms of skill.

The manager recently spoke about his former player, following the Blues' widely publicized deal to acquire Mudryk after beating Arsenal to the player's signature. Jovicevic has trust in the potential of the Ukraine international and is eager to see how far he can go.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb (via HITC), the coach explained:

"[Mudryk] can go as far as he wants. His ambition is unlimited. He can win the Ballon d’Or. He has an incredible work ethic and trains when everyone else is resting. He always wants to perfect his shot and says he wants to be the best in the world. has a prodigious winning mentality.”

LiveScore @livescore

Felix

Madueke

Fernandez

Badiashile



𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀 January signings start for Chelsea this afternoon 🤩 MudrykFelixMaduekeFernandezBadiashile𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀 January signings start for Chelsea this afternoon 🤩 Mudryk ✅Felix ✅Madueke ✅Fernandez ✅Badiashile ✅𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀 January signings start for Chelsea this afternoon 🤩 https://t.co/XETris1B51

Jovicevic had first-hand experience of Mudryk's dazzling skills at Shakhtar Donetsk during the first half of the season. This has convinced the manager that his former star player will remain a shining light in the future, even better than Madrid's Vinicius Junior. He said:

"He has more attacking skills than [Real Madrid’s] Vinicius. I can’t compare them, because Mudryk has just arrived at the top. Vinicius has been at the top level for several years. But he has enormous potential."

Mudryk's recent appearances at Chelsea are a testament to the unpredictable nature of the Premier League. After the winger was applauded for his impressive debut against Liverpool on 21 January, he was subject to criticism after a scoreless match against Fulham last weekend.

These conflicting views are proof that Mudryk will be subject to intense inspection at Chelsea, especially due to his €100 million price tag.

Real Madrid interested Chelsea and Arsenal target: Reports

Los Blancos are reported to be looking to sign Robert Renan, a 19-year-old centre-back who is widely considered one of the best defenders of his age. Renan has previously been linked to both Chelsea and Arsenal.

As per GOAL, Real Madrid are assessing the chances of making an offer for Renan. They have not yet made a concrete bid but have made it clear that they are eager to acquire the player in the near future.

This latest move by the Spanish giants shows their eagerness to consistently secure the services of promising Brazilian talents who can follow in the footsteps of players like Vinicius Junior.

Poll : 0 votes