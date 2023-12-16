“His attitude is a problem” - Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho told he won’t be signed by European giants as ex-Germany star delivers verdict

Bayern Munich legend Mario Basler has ruthlessly ruled out any chances of his former club signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Basler criticized Sancho's personality, claiming that he wouldn't be a good fit for Bayern. The German went as far as to call the 23-year-old a 'troublemaker' during his time at Borussia Dortmund. He said (via The Mirror):

"Bayern are very strict and, when they sign a player, his personality will have to fit in with the club. Sancho may be a good footballer but Bayern would not sign him because he’s not what they look for in a person. Sancho was already a troublemaker in Dortmund. His attitude is a problem and he has to change it."

Basler's comments come amid speculation regarding Sancho's future at Manchester United. The England international is expected to leave Old Trafford soon after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag dropped Sancho in August with the Dutch coach claiming that the player had underperformed in training. But, the former Dortmund star hit back with a now-deleted post on his X account, claiming he was being made a 'scapegoat'.

Sancho's relationship with Ten Hag is in tatters and the Red Devils look set to offload the former Manchester City academy graduate. He has been banished from the first team by his manager.

Some have questioned his character amid the tense situation at United. BILD (via The Daily Mail) reports that Dortmund have reservations about resigning Sancho due to his off-field activities.

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic claimed Sancho was always late to training

Ten Hag's issues with Sancho's commitment may stem from his timekeeping. Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic named the Englishman as one of several players who were always late for training when he was at the club. He said (via GOAL):

"At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United it happened almost every day. Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and couple of other players."

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Dortmund in 2021 for £75 million and was expected to become a superstar with the Red Devils. But, he's struggled to impress with 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Ten Hag is a disciplinarian and thus Sancho's seemingly problematic attitude has led to issues behind the scenes. He has three years left on his contract but looks to be heading for Manchester United's exit door.