"His back must be hurting from carrying Madrid", "He was top" - Fans praise Real Madrid star after their 2-0 win over 9-man Sevilla

Real Madrid fans online have lauded Kylian Mbappe after he scored his 29th La Liga goal against Sevilla. The Frenchman starred as Los Blancos registered a comfortable 2-0 win over nine-man Sevilla on Sunday, May 18.

Loic Bade of Sevilla was given an early bath after he was sent off for a foul on Mbappe in the 12th minute of the encounter. After the break (46’), Sevilla were down to nine after Isaac Romero was given his marching orders for a rash challenge on Aurelien Tchouameni.

In the 75th minute, Mbappe drilled his shot into the bottom left corner to open the scoring for Los Merengues. The assist for the Frenchman's goal was provided by Luka Modric.

Jude Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead after receiving a headed pass from Gonzalo Garcia in the 87th minute. Thus, Madrid secured a 2-0 win in their final away encounter of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign.

In his stint, Mbappe maintained 90% (36/40) passing precision against Sevilla. He registered two shots on target, successfully registered 4/8 attempted dribbles, and won six out of 12 ground duels (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans lauded Mbappe for his display, with one tweeting:

"Mbappe’s back must be hurting from carrying madrid this season."

"Mbappe gave everyone a 3 months head start and he is going to win the pichichi, and maybe the golden boot, bro is him abeg," another added.

"Madrid player of the season," a fan suggested.

"Mbappe is on another level," another posted.

"OFFICIAL: Mbappe named MOTM," a Madrid fan page shared.

"He was top," wrote another.

In the race for the La Liga Pichichi award, Mbappe (29) is ahead of second-placed Robert Lewandowski (25) with four goals.

"The fans love him" - Real Madrid manager on Luka Modric

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Los Merengues supporters love Luka Modric. He also revealed that Modric and Los Blancos' hierarchy will decide on the next step regarding his contract.

In a press briefing after the 2-0 win versus Sevilla, Ancelotti was questioned regarding Modric's future. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Luka Modrić? Everyone knows how much Real Madrid and the fans love him. Luka and the club will decide what's the best for both."

Luca Modric has been a Madrid player for 13 years, and his contract is set to expire next month (June 2025). But there are also indications that he could sign a fresh contractual arrangement at the Santiago Bernabeu. In 54 outings, the Croatian midfielder has accumulated 12 goal contributions.

