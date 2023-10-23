"His best is coming" - Sami Hyypia makes bold prediction on Liverpool superstar after 2-0 Everton win

Liverpool icon Sami Hypia has made a bold prediction on Virgil van Dijk following the Reds' 2-0 victory over Everton at the weekend. The 50-year-old has backed the centre-back to roll back the years in the Premier League this season after his vintage performance in the Merseyside derby on Saturday (October 21).

Van Dijk led the defense line once again alongside Ibrahim Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas when Liverpool hosted Everton at Anfield. The Dutch centre-back put in a decent shift as he ensured Jurgen Klopp's men managed to keep a clean sheet while sealing all three points.

After watching the 32-year-old impress the crowd once again, Sami Hypia is convinced Van Dijk will be the best centre-back in the Premier League this season. He said:

“I think he has raised the standard with everyone expecting him to play at that level every time and that is very difficult. But he is doing well, he is a big part of our team and a big leader of the team so I think we all need to be patient and his best is coming."

"I think this season he has shown in some games he is still at the level and I have no doubts he will be the best centre-back in the league this season.”

Hypia also had his say on Alexander-Arnold's new role as a hybrid midfield playmaker as well as Tsimikas deputizing for Andrew Robertson who is currently sidelined.

“Trent is like a midfield player," he continued. "He can pass short and long and has the vision to see the passes. I think this role suits him well and when he is in the midfield position he doesn’t have that big distance to go back defending when we lose the ball.”

On Tsimikas, the former Finland international said:

“I think he will get a lot of responsibility now and he has his chance to show what kind of player he is. Hopefully, he is courageous and takes his chance. If that is not going to work, then Jurgen (Klopp) needs to think of something else to solve the problem but I have confidence in Tsimikas that he can do the job."

What are Liverpool up to this season?

After an underwhelming outing last season, Liverpool appear to be more determined for success this season. The Reds are currently competing across all fronts and it's such a delight to witness.

As it stands, Klopp's side occupy the third position in the Premier League table, tied on same points with second-placed Arsenal and just one point behind leaders Manchester City. They are alive in the EFL Cup after beating Leicester City 3-1 last time out to progress into the next round.

Liverpool are also doing well in the Europa League, having defeated LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise in their first two games. They will next lock horns with Toulouse in the competition on Thursday (October 26).