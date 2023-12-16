“His best game in a Chelsea shirt” - Jason Cundy lavishes praise on 22-year-old star after Blues’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy reckons Moises Caicedo had his best performance for the Blues during their 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 16.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. snapped their two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-0 win against the Blades. They struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half but were able to show signs of life in the latter half of the game.

Cole Palmer broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, tapping home following Raheem Sterling's cross. Palmer then teed up Nicolas Jackson with a fine cross seven minutes later, enabling the latter to double the Blues' advantage. The hosts preserved their lead, securing all three points.

Moises Caicedo had a stellar performance in the heart of the midfield for the west London outfit. The 22-year-old completed 95 out of his 108 passes with an accuracy of 88%. He also created two big chances, made 10 recoveries, won six duels, and made 16 passes into the final third.

Cundy hailed the Eduador international, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I would say his best game in a Chelsea shirt actually. Caicedo has had a very good game.”

Caicedo has struggled to justify his reported British record transfer fee of £115 million signing joining the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer. He has made 18 appearances across all competitions and appears to be growing in confidence, despite failing to register a goal contribution.

Who was Chelsea's Player of the Match following their 2-0 win against Sheffield?

Chelsea rallied together to seal an important 2-0 win against Sheffield United to rise to 10th in the Premier League table with 22 points from 17 games. Let's take a look at who their Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Cole Palmer was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (8.6). The 21-year-old scored a goal, provided an assist, and created two big chances. He also completed 59 out of his 64 passes with an accuracy of 92%.

Palmer has been the one bright spark in a Chelsea side that has struggled to get anything going this season. Since joining from Manchester City over the summer, the England international has netted six goals and provided three assists in 14 Premier League appearances for the Blues.