“His book with the Dutch national team is closed” - Ronald Koeman axes Netherlands star from national team for joining Saudi Pro League

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has given his opinion on the international career of Saudi Pro League's new recruit Steven Bergwijn. The Ajax midfielder recently completed a move to Al-Ittihad.

The Dutch national team manager, however, has called the move the death of his international career as it has 'nothing to do with sportive ambition'. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Koeman as saying on X:

"Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition," the post read. "His book with the Dutch National Team is closed. He probably knows what I would have said this."

Koeman is currently preparing his Netherlands side for their UEFA Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany.

Steven Bergwijn joins Saudi Pro League from Ajax

Ajax announced that they have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for the transfer of their captain Steven Bergwijn on Monday, September 2. In a statement on their website, the Eredivisie side said that the deal to take the 26-year-old to the Middle East is worth over €21 million.

Ajax's technical director Alex Kroes admitted that they had an agreement with the player to allow him to leave if a 'good offer' came from outside the Netherlands. According to Kroes, the €21-million deal will give the club the financial flexibility to look for a replacement for Bergwijn.

"Steven and Ajax have made no secret of the fact that if a good offer came from abroad, he would make the move," Kroes said. "That has now happened at the last minute, giving the club the necessary financial flexibility to hopefully bring in a suitable replacement in the short term."

The technical director wished the midfielder the best for his move to the Saudi Pro League.

"We have wished our captain from last season much success in the next stage of his career," Kroes said.

Bergwijn's move to the Saudi Pro League brings an end to a long-standing association with Ajax. He was born in Amsterdam and joined the Ajax youth academy as a child.

The 26-year-old moved to the PSV Academy before moving to England with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He returned to Ajax in the summer of 2022 after the club broke the Eredivisie transfer record to sign him from Tottenham for €31.25 million.

The Dutch international was deployed in multiple positions for Ajax, where he scored 29 goals in 80 matches.

