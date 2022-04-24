"His career speaks for itself" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on 'special' Real Madrid superstar ahead of Champions League showdown

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. The two teams are due to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Guardiola has called Benzema a 'special' player for the success he has had at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish tactician was quoted as saying in this regard (via Telefoot's Twitter page):

"His career speaks for itself. He's been playing at Real Madrid for more than ten years now, and when a striker plays at this club for so long, it's because he has something special, a gift."

Benzema is having a stellar season for Real Madrid this campaign, bagging 39 goals and providing 13 assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

That includes 25 strikes in the league, helping Los Blancos lead the La Liga title race. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's men are atop the standings, accumulating 78 points from 33 games. They are 15 points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Benzema has also shone in the UEFA Champions League too, netting 12 goals in nine appearances this season. That includes hat-tricks in consecutive knockout games. The first came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 second leg, while the other was against Chelsea in the quarterfinals first leg. The Frenchman has an excellent record against City, scoring three goals in five appearances.

Manchester City or Real Madrid will face Liverpool or Villarreal in UEFA Champions League final

Manchester City or Real Madrid will face Liverpool or Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League final next month in Paris. Los Blancos are looking to win their 14th title this season, having won their last title four years ago.

City, meanwhile, were in contention for a historic treble before getting knocked out by Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinal. The Cityzens, though, are still in the fray to clinch a league and Champions League double.

They are atop the Premier League charts, having accumulated 80 points from 33 games. Liverpool are four points behind but have a game in hand.

