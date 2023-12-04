"His chance went years ago, he shouldn’t be there" - Graeme Souness claims 27-year-old star should not be playing for Manchester United

Former Liverpool midfielder and football pundit Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United striker Anthony Martial and insisted that he should not be playing for the Red Devils. Souness also claimed that the French striker epitomizes everything wrong with the club.

Souness claimed that Manchester United are a very poorly run club, which is evident from their decision making. He slammed United for giving Martial a new contract when it was evident that he was not good enough for the club.

The 70-year-old claimed that Martial does not have the right attitude to play for a big club like Manchester United. He also hit out at the Red Devils' recruitment strategy, which he believes has been dismal in recent years. Souness told TalkSPORT (via TBR Football):

"Look no further than Martial for what that club is all about. I wrote four or five years ago that this had to be Martial’s last chance saloon and they gave him another contract. By mentioning his name what I mean is, they have, for a decade, made consistently poor decisions on footballing matters."

"The most important decisions you have to get right are your recruitment, and then who you can afford to sell. Who is not fit to be a Manchester United player, who doesn’t show the right attitude. You’re playing for Man United and you’ve got players going through the motions."

Souness claimed that Martial has been given too many chances to prove his worth at Old Trafford and has repeatedly let them down. He added:

"Martial represents for me a decade of poor decisions at that club. I tell you what happens with Martial. You watch him in training and think ‘there’s a player in there’ but how many chances does he need to prove he’s a big club player? His chance went years ago, he shouldn’t be there.”

Martial is among the longest serving players at Manchester United right now. He made the switch to Old Trafford back in 2015 for a reported fee of £36 million, potentially rising up to £57.6 million. At the time, it was the highest transfer fee paid for a teenager, but things have not worked out for the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

In 316 appearances for the club, he has scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists. He has won just four trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

Juventus willing to launch moves for Manchester United outcasts Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly planning a move for out of favor Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek. As per ESPN (via Daily Mail), the Old Lady are considering making a move for the two players who are now on the fringes of Erik ten Hag's squad.

Sancho has failed to hit his stride in England since his big money switch to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund and things have gone further downhill under Erik ten Hag. Following a public disagreement with the manager, he is now training with the youth and reserve squads.

Van de Beek has also struggled to live up to expectations following his high-profile transfer from Ajax in 2020. He has made only 62 appearances for the Red Devils, with frequent injuries hampering his progress with the Red Devils. The Dutchman has had just 21 minutes of action this season for Manchester United across two appearances.