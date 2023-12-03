European giants willing to launch moves for Jadon Sancho and another Manchester United outcast in January: Reports

Juventus are reportedly gearing up for an ambitious January transfer window with their sights on Manchester United outcasts Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

According to ESPN (via Daily Mail), both players, currently on the fringes at Old Trafford, could soon find themselves on the way out. Sancho and Van de Beek, who have been largely sidelined this season, are said to be high on Juventus' wishlist, and the Italian side won't have many obstacles.

Sancho's journey at United has been marred by tensions, particularly following a public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag. His training regime has been switched up in recent months, with the former Borussia Dortmund winger now playing with the youth and reserve squads. This has only fueled speculation about his imminent departure, with Juventus appearing as a potential lifeline for the talented but troubled winger.

On the other hand, Van de Beek, despite his high-profile transfer from Ajax in 2020, has struggled to secure a regular starting spot. He has made only 62 appearances for United owing to injuries and lack of form. His situation at Manchester United has become increasingly untenable, with the Dutch midfielder openly expressing his eagerness to reignite his career.

He notably revealed to The Mirror (via Daily Mail):

"I am bouncing to play matches again. The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We'll see in January what happens. I need to start playing games very soon - if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious."

Van de Beek has seen just 21 minutes of action this season for Manchester United across two appearances.

Fabrizio Romano marks 'second part of the season' as Manchester United's period to decide on Mason Greenwood's future

Mason Greenwood's career at Manchester United hangs in the balance, with his future at Old Trafford shrouded in uncertainty following his loan move. The young forward currently plays with La Liga's Getafe, in a bid to resurrect his football journey away from the Premier League.

This comes after he was arrested and charged with assault, but the charges were eventually dropped. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on when United might make a definitive call on Greenwood (via Give Me Sport):

"So also with Mason Greenwood, at the moment, the situation is not clear yet. But in general, I think for United this is something that will be discussed in the second part of the season from March, April.

"I think they will make a decision also to understand what they want to do in the second part of the season and not now."

Manchester United's choice to send Greenwood on loan, rather than a permanent transfer or contract termination, leaves them with a dilemma to address upon his return. His market value would've been potentially affected by off-field issues. Hence, it's unclear if there will be a queue of clubs ready to pay a significant transfer fee for him next summer.