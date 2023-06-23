“His characteristics and mental strength would fit United well” – Mikael Silvestre urges Manchester United to sign 24-year-old star

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged the club to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a No.9 signing this summer and Osimhen is believed to be one of their targets.

The Nigeria international played a crucial role in Napoli's Serie A triumph in the recently concluded season. He scored 31 goals in 39 matches across competitions for the Partenopei.

Silvestre believes the striker's mental strength will work well at Old Trafford and he would be a big improvement on their current attack. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Frenchman said:

“I would like to see Osimhen of Napoli at Manchester United. I think his characteristics and mental strength would fit United well.

“He would give the strikers a lift and compete with Marcus Rashford for a place upfront. He could also play alongside him, and would be an excellent addition.”

United have been looking for a striker since Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the club in November last year. They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley as a temporary fix but he could score just two goals, none of which came in the Premier League, in 31 matches for the club.

They have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane and Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

"Even if he's £150m, do it" - Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's Osimhen pursuit

Another former Manchester United defender in Rio Ferdinand wants the club to go after Osimhen. Though his first choice remains Kane, Ferdinand doesn't want the club to wait for Tottenham's answer till late in July.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, he said:

“I'd sign Kane in a heartbeat, he has gone under the radar because of [Erling] Haaland but I am not waiting and playing games in July.

“If he said no, I'd move straight on to Osimhen. Even if he's £150m, do it. Look at the market. Who else is there? There’s no one ready-made.”

Marcus Rashford carried the goal-scoring burden for the Red Devils in the 2022/23 season, scoring 30 goals across competitions. But he will need a top-class striking partner next season if United are to continue their upward trajectory under Erik ten Hag.

