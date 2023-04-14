“His clothes are what grandfathers use!”, “He loves fashion” – Marc Cucurella names best and worst dressed Chelsea teammates

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cesar Azpilicueta as the best and worst-dressed players, respectively, at the club.

Aubameyang has been known for his flashy, eye-catching outfits over the course of his career. Azpilicueta's fashion sense, as seen in his social media posts, seems fairly basic, with the veteran not really wearing clothes in very loud shades.

Cucurella has now indicated that his compatriot's clothes are quite some distance from being modern while praising Aubameyang for his fashion sense. He said in an interview with GOAL when asked who the best-dressed player at Chelsea was:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He loves fashion, the moda, he has a lot of good outfits to come to training."

The left-back went on to add:

"[But] the worst dressed is Cesar Azpilicueta, because his clothes are what grandfathers use! [laughs] His style is for old people."

While their styles off the pitch may be different, Azpilicueta and Aubameyang have both struggled from a lack of playing time this season.

The latter joined the club this summer when Thomas Tuchel was still in charge. However, he played just once under Tuchel wasn't in Graham Potter's plans, spending a major chunk of the ongoing campaign on the bench. The Gabonese forward has also been left out of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad.

Overall, Aubameyang has played 20 matches across competitions for the Blues this term, receiving just 879 minutes of action. He has scored thrice and assisted once in those games.

Azpilicueta, meanwhile, missed a few games due to a head injury and has not made the squad for each of Chelsea's last seven Premier League matches. The Spaniard has featured just 26 times across competitions for his side.

Transfer insider believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea this summer

Given the way his time at Chelsea has gone, not many would be surprised if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exits the club in the summer.

The former Arsenal captain's deal at Stamford Bridge runs until the summer of 2024. However, given his paucity in playing time this season, the club could choose to sell him and journalist Simon Phillips believes he will leave in the summer.

Phillips told GiveMeSport after Aubameyang was seen celebrating his former club Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over rivals Real Madrid last month:

"He's obviously just been spotted over in Barcelona watching the El Clásico. I've been told for weeks now that he will definitely leave in the summer, without a doubt."

The journalist viewed the Spotify Camp Nou as a potential destination for the Chelsea forward, saying:

"Barcelona are certainly one club to watch where he might go. They're pretty keen to bring him back. Xavi never wanted him to go in the first place, but they're not interested in paying any money for him, really, unless it's a very low fee."

Aubameyang played 24 times for Barcelona in the second half of last season, scoring 13 goals.

