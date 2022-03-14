“His demeanour was one of shock” - L’Equipe rate Lionel Messi 4/10 for his performance in PSG vs Bordeaux

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's poor start to life at the Parc des Princes continued on Sunday, with the forward largely uninspiring in the side's 3-0 win over Bordeaux.

Messi has come into criticism on numerous occasions this season for his poor run of form for the Ligue 1 side since joining on a free transfer from Barcelona. He once again failed to put in a performance that would come anywhere close to the huge standards he set for himself with the Catalan giants.

L'Equipe rated Messi at an alarming 4/10 for the game against Bordeaux, which followed his hugely disappointing effort against Real Madrid mid-week in the Champions League.

L'Equipe explained the ratings, saying (via Get French Football News):

"Unlike Neymar, who largely maintained some intensity amid home fan boos, Messi’s demeanour was one of shock as he drifted through the game. A clever ball for Hakimi, who assisted the second, was his only major contribution but improved in the last quarter."

For the Parisians this season, Messi has seven goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances. It is a stark and worrying contrast to the contribution he made in Catalonia, where he became one of the greatest players of all time.

Will Messi return to his usual best after a PSG overhaul in the summer?

Thw forward may flourish in Mbappe's absence

Mirror Sport are reporting that a four-man exodus is set to take place this summer at the Parc des Princes.

French striker and PSG's current main man Kylian Mbappe is heading to Real Madrid after a long winding transfer saga that looks like it has finally reached its end point.

Talks between Los Blancos and Mbappe are set to take place in a few weeks' time.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to depart the club following the side's demise at the hands of Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday.

He was linked with Manchester United prior to PSG's exit from the UCL and the defeat has only pushed his future further away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

Club director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi could leave Paris Saint-Germain as well. They have been at the forefront of the transformation since the Qatar takeover in 2011. But they have failed to deliver a long-awaited UCL title.

These departures may help the Argentine as he can take up the role as PSG's main man in Mbappe's place, a role he was synonymous with at Barca.

Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar.Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar. ⚠️ #MessiKind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. https://t.co/US5ZvUtvtH

The team may now be built around him, dependent on whom they appoint in place of Pochettino.

They have been linked with former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who worked perfectly with the forward's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club's transfer strategy will likely change off the back of their departures. It could mean they change their operations in trying to sign huge names and begin to target necessities instead.

