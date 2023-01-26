“His departure in summer is possible” - Journalist says Chelsea attacker with €60m price tag faces uncertain future 

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea in the summer. He added that May and June will be the deciding factors in Havertz's future in west London.

The German forward is keen to feature in the UEFA Champions League. Given Graham Potter's side's current standing in the Premier League table (10th), it is doubtful whether they will qualify for the competition next season. Plettenberg further added that Havertz is valued at €60 million.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Havertz : His future at #CFC is uncertain! His departure in summer is possible. Decisive months could be May or June. Champions League next season is crucial for him. Price tag around €60m with possible bonus payments included. @SkySportDE News #Havertz: His future at #CFC is uncertain! His departure in summer is possible. Decisive months could be May or June. Champions League next season is crucial for him. Price tag around €60m with possible bonus payments included. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/6M6JziEZc6

Havertz arrived at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 and has since made 119 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and providing 19 assists. He scored the winner for the Blues in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. He also scored the winner in the FIFA Club World Cup final wins under Thomas Tuchel.

Havertz, however, has looked like a shadow of himself this season. The former Bayer Leverkusen ace has scored six goals and has provided an assist in 27 games across competitions.

Bayern Munich were recently linked with a move for Havertz. Journalist Valentina Maceri, however, confirmed that the Bavarians won't make a January move for the attacker.

Football Daily @footballdaily Bayern Munich do 𝐍𝐎𝐓 want to sign Kai Havertz



[via Bayern Munich do 𝐍𝐎𝐓 want to sign Kai Havertz[via @ValentinaMaceri ❌ Bayern Munich do 𝐍𝐎𝐓 want to sign Kai Havertz[via @ValentinaMaceri] https://t.co/4ZlDOCpGXh

The Blues have recently signed a host of new attackers. Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Joao Felix (on loan) arrived at the club in January. Christopher Nkunku is also set to join the club in the summer.

Hence, one might expect the club to make a few sales in the summer as they look to revamp the team.

Noni Madueke reacted to joining Chelsea

Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

Chelsea spent €35 million (via ESPN) to sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old arrives at the club with a lot of promise and he is also delighted to join the English giants.

Speaking to the club's media, Madueke said in his first interview (via Chelsea's official website):

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be a Blue! I’m joining such a great club and I’m ready to play in the best league in the world, with the best players and against the best teams. I’m so excited to be here at Chelsea. As a player, I like to get on the ball and be exciting. I look to take players on, beat players when dribbling, be creative and score goals for the team."

The Blues will return to action on February 3 as they take on Fulham in a Premier League home clash.

TIGGZ @TIGGZVids



Noni Madueke • Welcome to Chelsea Noni Madueke • Welcome to Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/ezfEwf7gC6

Poll : 0 votes