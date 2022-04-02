"His desire will be bigger now than ever" - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is raring to go after World Cup qualifier heartbreak

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Mohamed Salah is roaring to go after failing to help Egypt qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier heartbreak. Egypt's Salah missed a penalty shootout chance against Senegal, with Egypt losing the qualifier match 3-1 on penalties.

The 29-year-old has returned from international duty and will in the most likelihood start for the Reds against Watford in the EPL clash on Saturday.

Quizzed about Mohamed Salah after Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Klopp said that 'he is fine'. The German manager spoke highly about the Egyptian international, saying that Mohamed Salah is a very smart player.

Klopp believes Salah's hunger to perform and win matches 'will rather be bigger now', saying that his performance would remain unaffected by the unfortunate loss against Senegal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday at Anfield, Klopp took many questions surrounding his team. Discussing about Mohamed Salah joining the club in training sessions after international duty, Klopp said:

''Mo (Mohamed Salah) wants to win again. His desire will be bigger now than ever. He is a very smart person. He knows that Senegal are a really tough team in the moment. They have a good generation. But he is fine."

The Liverpool manager has also updated that Trent-Alexander Arnold has recovered from his injury and could feature in Saturday's clash. However, Naby Keita remains an injury concern for the Reds as they look to challenge Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool trail table-topper Manchester City by just one point in as many games played. The two teams would like to win their respective EPL matches this weekend before they clash for the decisive lead in the table on April 10th.

Ian Wright wants Liverpool to win Premier League over Manchester City

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said that he wants Liverpool to lift the Premier League trophy this season over Manchester City. Wright said that he wants the Reds fans to celebrate their title win, with Anfield filled to its maximum capacity.

Wright believes Pep Guardiola's Man City will look to concentrate on the Champions League as they have never won an elite European tournament. This, according to Wright, leaves the advantage with the Reds to nullify Man City's one-point lead and win the title this year.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show, Ian Wright said:

“I would like Liverpool to be able to win the Premier League so their fans can see it at Anfield. I’d like that to happen to them.”

