“His dream is to play for Real Madrid” - Conte reveals PSG star’s ambition

Despite joining PSG recently, Real Madrid remain the dream destination of Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi. That is according to Antonio Conte, who worked with the defender at Inter Milan last season.

The Italian manager revealed on Sky Sport Italia:

"Psychologically, Hakimi suffered a little bit from last year's games against Real Madrid. His dream is to play for that club again as a key player.

"I remember those two games very well. From that point on, he worked a lot and I saw a young player who wanted to learn how to [improve].

"He understood that what he was doing attacking-wise was not enough; now he is among the best in the world. If he keeps working on his final ball, he can be world class."

Inter Milan signed Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven to cover the hole left behind in the team following Achraf Hakimi's transfer to PSG this summer. Antonio Conte has tipped the Dutchman to thrive at the Giuseppe Meaza Stadium.

He said:

"They have signed a great player to replace Hakimi. If he can work his way into the team, he can be a great replacement for him."

The Italian also reflected on his recent spell at Inter Milan, revealing he has fond memories of the club and its supporters.

"There is certainly a lot of love, it was a beautiful and intense two years," Conte remarked.

"I have very good memories of this group of lads and I hope Inter can do better than we had done in the last two years."

Hakimi was one of PSG's star signings this summer

When could Achraf Hakimi leave PSG for Real Madrid?

Achraf Hakimi signed a five-year deal with PSG after leaving Inter Milan this summer. The contract is expected to keep him at Parc des Princes until the summer of 2026. However, with the defender apparently having Real Madrid in his heart, it wouldn't be a surprise if he leaves the French capital before his deal expires.

Currently the major obstacle in his way is Dani Carvajal but the Spaniard is only a few months away from his 30th birthday. That means Real Madrid will soon begin planning for the future and Hakimi could be summoned once again. The defender enjoyed a promising first spell with the Spanish club, bagging two goals and one assist in 17 games.

