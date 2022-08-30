“His efficiency has not been high in the last two years” – Marco van Basten explains why Manchester United-bound Antony is not worth €100 million

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has shared his analysis of Manchester United's new signing Antony, explaining why he is not worth the reported price that the Red Devils are paying for his services.

United have almost secured the signing of the 22-year-old Brazilian from Dutch club Ajax in a deal worth £85 million (€100 million), according to Sky Sports.

However, Van Basten is of the opinion that the English club is paying too much for a player who he believes has not been very efficient in the last two years.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

''Antony worth €100m? No, by far no.''

Van Basten believes Antony has not been consistent enough. He added:

''Antony hasn't proven much yet. Of course he played a few good games. But his efficiency has not been high in the last two years.''

The former AC Milan striker even questioned Ajax for spending big on Antony when they signed the young Brazilian on a deal worth £25 million in 2020.

The Brazilian winger has scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax since joining the club in 2020 from Sau Paulo. During this time, Antony has won the Dutch league title twice and the Dutch Cup as well.

The player is reported to be very close to his former boss Erik ten Hag and pushed for the move that would see him reunite with the Dutch tactician at Old Trafford.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Footage of an excited Antony arriving at Carrington.



Ahhh! Perfect!!! #mufc

FINALLY! He is here.Footage of an excited Antony arriving at Carrington.Ahhh! Perfect!!! FINALLY! He is here.Footage of an excited Antony arriving at Carrington.Ahhh! Perfect!!! 🇧🇷 #mufchttps://t.co/d4Udaa93PS

The left-footed right winger has played a key role in Ajax's success in the recent past and is highly rated by Ten Hag.

Anotny deal 'done and sealed' for Manchester United after successful completion of medical at Carrington - Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United's deal with Ajax for Antony is 'done and sealed' after the successful completion of medical tests on Monday night.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ajax have also approved paperwork and contract. Antony deal is done and sealed — as medical have also been successfully completed on Monday night. Waiting on visa sorted to get it signed and then official statement will follow.Ajax have also approved paperwork and contract. Antony deal is done and sealed — as medical have also been successfully completed on Monday night. Waiting on visa sorted to get it signed and then official statement will follow. 🚨🔴 #MUFCAjax have also approved paperwork and contract.

An official announcement will soon be made by Manchester United as Ajax have approved the paperwork and final contract.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava