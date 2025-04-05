“His ego is way too big”, “Sabotaging this team” - Fans slam Real Madrid star after 2-1 loss against Valencia

Real Madrid fans on X have blasted Vinicius Junior after he missed a penalty during their shock 2-1 loss against Valencia. The two sides locked horns in their LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 5.

Kylian Mbappe won his side a penalty in the ninth minute after he was fouled inside the box. Despite this, Vinicius opted to take the spot-kick two minutes later. The Brazilian fired a weak, low effort in the bottom-right corner, which was easily saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mouctar Diakhaby then headed home following a corner in the 15th minute to break the deadlock for Valencia. Vinicius leveled the scores with a close-range finish in the 50th minute. However, Hugo Duro found the back of the net with a brilliant header in the fifth minute of stoppage time to ensure Valencia secured their first away league win of the season.

While Vinicius landed all four of his shots on target, his missed penalty led to Real Madrid dropping points. The 24-year-old also completed none of his four attempted dribbles and lost seven duels.

One fan posted:

"Vini Jr is the reason Real Madrid is not at the level they used to be this season. His Ego is way too Big. He needs to Accept that he’s Benzema and Mbappe is Ronaldo"

Another fan tweeted:

"Vini jr is sabotaging this Madrid team"

Other fans reacted below:

"Mbappé is a far better ball striker, a much better penalty taker, he's fighting for the Pichichi. He even won the penalty himself. So why does Vini still insist on taking them despite all of this? I really don't get it. If we can improve in this aspect for nothing, why not do it?" one fan commented

"I was never a fan of Vini’s penalty technique, Mbappe was fighting for the Pichichi why didn’t he take it?" one fan questioned

"Vini has wasted two penalties won by Mbappe..." another added

"Why do Real Madrid keep letting Vini take penalties? Horrible, horrible penalty taker considering the alternatives," one fan tweeted

"Vini Jr. missed penalty is a real joke in the history of football," another chimed in

How did Real Madrid fare during their 2-1 loss against Valencia?

Real Madrid's LaLiga title aspirations were dealt a severe blow after they lost 2-1 against 15th-place Valencia. The former remain second in the table with 63 points from 30 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Los Blancos dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball, completing 564 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent. Meanwhile, the visitors had 35 percent possession and completed 260 passes with an accuracy of 77 percent.

Real Madrid were more threatening in attack as well, landing 21 shots in total with nine being on target. They created four big chances and had an xG of 3.70. In comparison, Valencia mustered 10 shots in total, scoring from their only two shots on target (xG of 0.81).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 5, 2025, at 10:10 PM IST. They are subject to change.

