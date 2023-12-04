“His end product has to improve" - Roy Keane and Micah Richards urge Manchester City star to up his levels in order to return to starting XI

Roy Keane and Micah Richards have urged Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish to step up his game to reclaim his spot in Pep Guardiola's team.

Grealish has dropped out of City's starting XI this season following the arrival of Jeremey Doku. The England international has started just three of eight league games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

That one goal came in Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (December 3). He came off the bench in that game and he's been advised to work on his end product if he's to break back into Guardiola's XI.

Keane feels Grealish has lost his end product and is struggling in front of goal. The former Manchester United captain told Sky Sports in reaction to last night's draw:

"His end product has to improve, at this level it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net. He has to get that sharpness back, he’s certainly lost it.”

Grealish has managed just one goal and two assists in 15 games across competitions for City this season. But, he was a standout performer under Guardiola last season as his side won the continental treble.

The 28-year-old bagged five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions in the 2022-23 campaign. He's struggling to replicate that form in his battle with Doku for a starting berth.

Richards touched on Doku's sensational start to his Manchester City career when analyzing Grealish's situation. The former Cityzens defender said:

“Grealish is my mate, the price-tag of £100million, his goals and assists have not been at the level we expect. Doku’s numbers are so much better but Jack has an impact on games."

Doku, 21, arrived at the Etihad from Rennes in the summer and he's already hit four goals and six assists in 19 games. The Belgian winger is proving to be difficult competition for Grealish.

Jack Grealish reacts to Manchester City's draw vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jack Grealish felt his side should have beaten Ange Postecoglou's men.

Grealish thought he'd scored Manchester City's winner against Spurs when he came off the bench and netted in the 81st minute. That put Guardiola's side 3-2 ahead at the Etihad.

However, Dejan Kulusevski rose highest in the 90th minute to score a superb last-gasp equalizer. It was a surprisingly sloppy display from the hosts, not becoming of the dominant attacking side they have been for several years.

Grealish was disappointed that City couldn't seal all three points against Tottenham. He took to Instagram following the draw:

"Gutted we couldn’t hold on to the win, felt like we deserved more from the game."

Manchester City's draw means they sit third in the league, two points behind leaders Arsenal and one point off second-placed Liverpool.

They are next in action on Wednesday (December 6) when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. Grealish will be unavailable due to suspension for picking up his fourth yellow card of the season against Spurs.