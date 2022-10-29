"His energy and his pace would be a perfect fit for Chelsea” – Paul Parker urges Graham Potter to sign player who ‘would perform way better than Eden Hazard’ now

Former Chelsea defender Paul Parker has urged the club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian winger has been impressive this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 11 matches. He has been a bright spark for the Seagulls this season under both Roberto de Zerbi and former manager Graham Potter. The latter has now joined the west London side.

Parker believes that Trossard can perform better than former Blues talisman Eden Hazard for both club and country. Hazard spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, registering 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 matches before moving to Real Madrid in 2019.

Parker has backed Potter to turn the west London side into Premier League title contenders next season and urged the Englishman to sign Trossard. He said (via Bonus Code Bets):

“I definitely think that Chelsea will contend for the title next season. It will be his first full season as a Chelsea manager, and with everything he did at Brighton, you have to say that Chelsea will improve every week.”

He added:

“Chelsea should sign Leandro Trossard, he would improve their team a lot. His energy and his pace would be a perfect fit for Chelsea under Graham Potter.”

Parker heaped praise on Trossard, claiming he would garner interest from other clubs as well.

“I´m a big fan of Trossard, and I can’t believe that he is not a part of the Belgium national team. That is really strange. He would perform way better than Eden Hazard. I think any club in the Premier League would like to sign him.”

Trossard joined Brighton from Genk in 2019 and has contributed 24 goals and 13 assists in 115 matches so far.

For Belgium, Trossard has registered five goals and three assists in 21 matches. Hazard, meanwhile, has contributed 33 goals and 36 assists in 122 matches for the Red Devils.

Graham Potter on returning to Brighton with Chelsea

Potter returns to Brighton for the first time since joining the Blues today (October 29) as they clash at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League.

He was appointed the manager of the Seagulls in 2019 and led them to their best ever finish in the English top-flight last season (9th). On September 8, he left the club to join the Blues, who sacked Thomas Tuchel after a poor start to the season.

When asked if Brighton held a special place for him, Potter said in a pre-match press conference (via Football.London):

"Yes, of course. A place I spent three very happy years. Looking forward to going back."

Interestingly, Brighton are yet to win under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi, while the west London side are unbeaten under Potter.

