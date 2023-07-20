"His English is good enough to get by; he talks to everyone" - Inter Miami star opens up on his first few days with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami full-back DeAndre Yedlin revealed a few important details about Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain joined the MLS club as a free agent. Messi is expected to make his debut for Miami on Friday (July 21) against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash.

Throughout Messi's career, fans have often wondered whether the player can speak English. There haven't been many occasions where the player has been spotted speaking English.

Yedlin, though, confirmed that Messi's English is good enough to communicate with his teammates. Speaking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Yedlin said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“His English is enough to get by. He talks to everyone.”

He also added that he was unaware that Messi was in the group chat. Yedin said that Messi helped out when Inter Miami star Leonardo Campana needed tickets for the Cruz Azul game. Yedin said:

“I didn’t know Messi was in the group chat. Campana needed tickets for the event on Sunday. Messi popped in 'How many do you need?'"

Messi has arrived in the MLS after 17 seasons with Barcelona and two with Paris Saint-Germain, winning numerous titles and a record seven Ballon d'Or awards.

David Beckham provides update on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

The US football scene is buzzing since Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami as fans are keen on seeing the Argentina captain make his debut for the MLS club. Club co-owner David Beckham has provided an update on the player's debut.

Lionel Messi is expected to play against Cruz Azul as Miami face off with the Liga MX side in the Leagues Cup at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday. Speaking about Messi's potential participation in the game, Beckham said (via Hindustan Times):

"Leo will play some part of the game, but that will be down to the coach, (and) it'll be down to Leo to decide if he's ready because we know that he's been away for a few weeks with his family, but he looks sharp. He looks great, but he's going to need time to adapt as well."

Beckham also said that it might take a while for Messi to adapt to his new team:

"It's a different style of football. It's a slightly different level to what obviously some of the players that are coming in are used to. But at the end of the day, this level of football in this country now is a good level. It's a great level, so there are going to be moments where we have to be patient."

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami as one of the greatest players to lace a pair of boots. Fans will hope that his presence can help the MLS reach a higher level of popularity with his Inter Miami debut impending.