"His era begins," Galtier you sexy MF" - PSG fans ecstatic as exciting midfielder earns rare start against Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are ecstatic to see Warren Zaire-Emery in the starting lineup to face Rennes in their Ligue 1 clash this weekend. The 16-year-old played a part in their 3-1 win over Chateauroux in the Coupe de France earlier this month. However, a starting opportunity in a league match has looked rather unlikely.

The young midfielder's unexpected inclusion in the starting lineup has understandably gotten the Parc des Princes faithful excited and happy with manager Christophe Galtier. Although Zaire-Emery is just 16 years old, he is widely seen as a potential star by the fans, who have taken to Twitter to hail his inclusion.

PSG prepare to face Rennes: Match preview

Rennes will be looking to earn their first clean sheet in 10 games when they host reigning French champions PSG in Ligue 1. The hosts will be hoping they have what it takes to keep out the Parisians and extend their unbeaten run at home against the Qatari-backed club.

PSG have failed to win away at Rennes since 2018 and will look to remedy the situation when the sides line up this evening. The Parisians will hope that the magical Lionel Messi, who made a goal-scoring return to the team in his last match, can continue his rich vein of form.

Messi's impressive form at PSG has been the talk of the town and the fans will hope to see him provide goals today.

Rennes, however, are no pushovers. Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous nine matches, the hosts are ranked third in Ligue 1 for home results and average nearly two goals a game. The home team will be relying on their attacking prowess to break down the French giant's defense and secure a win.

The Parisians can however boast the availability of the league’s top goalscorer and World Cup final star Kylian Mbappe. Combined with Christophe Galtier’s side's lean defense, the Parisians remain the punter's favorite for the fixture. Mbappe has been in great form this season and will be looking to add to his 13 league goals.

The sides head into the fixture both needing wins. Le Parisiens need to further consolidate the top spot and their title defense, while Rennes has an opportunity to challenge for the Europa League places.

