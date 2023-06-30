“His father told me that he didn’t want to have that pressure” – Joan Laporta makes bold claim on Lionel Messi’s failed Barcelona return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an insight into what went behind the scenes during their negotiations with Lionel Messi over a possible summer return. The Argentine eventually joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after failing to reach an agreement with the Catalan side.

Speaking on Spanish TV channel Esport 3, Laporta explained how Messi favored a return to Barcelona after difficult two years with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As per the club president, the pressure in Paris got to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who wanted some time away from the limelight. Laporta said(h/t RMC Sport):

“Messi wanted to return to Barca. He had a very difficult time in Paris. His father told me that he didn’t want to have that pressure. The Catalans respect him. May he do very well in Miami. Barca will always be his at home”

As the Argentina international neared the expiry of his PSG contract, rumors of a possible return to Barcelona started doing the rounds. Laporta was spotted with Jorge Messi before it was revealed that the Barcelona legend has decided to move to the US.

Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona, making 778 appearances for their senior side. He scored a staggering 672 goals for them while assisting 303 times. At PSG in two years, the Argentine forward made 75 appearances across competitions, scoring 32 and assisting 35 goals.

Lionel Messi explains his decision to join MLS side Inter Miami over Barcelona

Lionel Messi announced his decision to join MLS side Inter Miami in June this year. He is set to join them on a free upon the expiry of his PSG contract.

Announcing his decision to move to the MLS, Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo:

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don't have (the deal) 100 percent sealed or maybe there's something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there. (I decided) to leave Europe...

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more. Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Messi added in the same interview he did not want there to be uncertainty regarding his future for long and thus decided against a return to Barcelona. He also mentioned his unceremonious exit from the club in 2021 and wished to avoid going through that again.

