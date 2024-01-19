“His finishing is one of his best qualities” - Pundit claims Arsenal midfielder can play as striker amid Gunners’ struggles in front of goal

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe can produce goals amid the Gunners' poor form in finding the net of late.

Arsenal have scored the fewest goals among the top five Premier League sides this season (37). Moreover, they've scored only two goals in their last four matches across all competitions.

Given these concerns, Clarke has suggested using the former England under-21 international, who is versatile and can play across the frontline. Claiming that the 23-year-old's best quality is his finishing, the former footballer told the Handbrake Off Podcast (via The Boot Room):

“I would say it’s left-side number eight, that’s his best position but I genuinely believe he could fill any of the front five spots."

"He’s played wide left and been excellent, he could cover Bukayo Saka, I’d like to see that actually, Saka comes off on 70 minutes, give Emile a chance in that position because he’d take up more half spaces and we can get Ben White on the outside," he added.

Smith Rowe has seen little game time this season, having made just six Premier League appearances and racking up a total playing time of 117 minutes.

On the youngster's versatility, Clarke added:

"He can play on the wing, either number eight spot, and as a withdrawn number nine as well because he’s a finisher, his finishing is one of his best qualities and one of the best in the squad."

It may be worth trying Smith Rowe in positions where he could find the net, with Gabriel Jesus struggling in front of goal. The Brazilian has managed three strikes in 15 Premier League matches this campaign.

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu over new contracts

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to be in advanced talks with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu over new contracts. Both players, who are versatile, can play in central defensive positions and at full-back.

Discussing the duo, Romano told Give Me Sport (via The Boot Room):

"The negotiation is advanced with both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. So it’s also normal to see this kind of standby in the negotiation but it’s already very advanced. I think for Arsenal it’s a priority."

White is contracted at the Emirates until the summer of 2026. He currently plays at right-back and has made 29 appearances this season, scoring and assisting once each.

Meanwhile, Tomiyasu's agreement runs out in the summer of 2025. He's pivotal to Mikel Arteta's system and has even filled in at left-back in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Japan international has made 20 appearances this season, bagging a goal and three assists.