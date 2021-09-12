"His foot wasn't in the right place, we were shocked" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott's injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Harvey Elliott after the Englishman suffered a horror injury against Leeds United. The 18-year-old was substituted in the 62nd minute with a suspected broken ankle after being brought down by Pascal Struijk near the halfway line.

Speaking after the game, a visibly emotional Jurgen Klopp said he was shocked when he saw what happened on the pitch.

"It is a bad injury, his ankle was dislocated but we could put it back in. He is now in the hospital. Such a young boy, but now it's the case and we will wait for him. He's a top, top player."

"I saw the situation and immediately the effect of it, his foot wasn't in the right place. We were shocked."

When asked for an update on the situation, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk revealed that it looked like a bad one when he first saw it.

"I have no idea, I think he is in the hospital at the moment. We hope for the best, but when I saw it, it didn't look good. It's a tough one to take but we will be there for him."

Harvey Elliott's injury dampens Liverpool spirits despite 3-0 victory

Harvey Elliott was stretchered off the pitch with 30 minutes left on the clock against Leeds Unite

Liverpool recorded a deserved 3-0 victory against Leeds United at Elland Road, with Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane getting their names on the scoresheet. However, Elliott's injury ruined what was an otherwise perfect outing for the Reds, as fans across the world await the club's official diagnosis.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to provide an update on his condition, as he thanked fans across the world for the outpour of love and support. Liverpool are expected to release a statement in the coming days, but Elliott is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

