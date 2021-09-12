"If you buy a £50 million player in his position, you're holding him back" - Paul Merson makes interesting claim on Liverpool star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson made some interesting comments about Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (quotes via Liverpool Echo). The young Englishman has quickly become a first-team player at Anfield and has started the last two Premier League games, as he looks set to be a key player for the Reds this season.

When asked about the 18-year-old, Merson lavished praise on his ability but also had a word of caution for the boyhood Liverpool fan.

"Harvey Elliott isn’t going to be able to play every game. It’s going to be a big ask of the kid."

"But he looks a player. If you go buy a player for £50 million in his position then you are holding him back. When he can do a job."

“What’s he going to do different that a £50 million player can’t do? It won’t be much, from what I have seen in the last few games.”

Elliott dazzled on loan for Blackburn Rovers last season and returned to Anfield after a productive loan spell. Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and Elliot has seemingly occupied the vacancy left by the Dutchman, as the Reds opted against signing a midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool looking to compete on all fronts despite quiet summer

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool were expected to refresh their squad this summer after an underwhelming 2020-21 Premier League campaign, but Ibrahima Konate turned out to be their only purchase, with the defender joining from RB Leipzig for a fee believed to be in the region of £32 million.

However, Elliott's growth has been a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp and co, with the 18-year-old viewed as a midfielder by the German tactician. He started successive Premier League games against Burnley and Chelsea and has once again been named in the main XI for Liverpool's trip to Elland Road, as they look to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Elliott has shown flashes of brilliance in his young Liverpool career so far and has all the tools to become a top-class player, but only time will tell if he satisfies his potential at Anfield.

