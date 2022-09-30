“His football is impressive” – Blaise Matuidi tips ‘excellent’ player to become heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Blaise Matuidi believes Kylian Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Matuidi spent time with the young star during his stint at the Parc des Princes and is currently playing for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF.

The former France international believes Mbappe is a candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or. He said (via Sporx):

"Mbappe is one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or, so he has a chance to win. Despite his young age, he showed that he is an excellent football player. His football is impressive."

Comparing his former teammate to PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Matuidi added:

"Mbappe has everything to win the Ballon d'Or this year or next year. I think Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar have formed a dangerous trio at PSG under the management of Christophe Galtier this season. The supremely talented front three have netted 27 goals for the Parisians so far this term.

Lionel Messi has completely turned his PSG career around after an underwhelming debut season at the Parc des Princes last year. The Argentine scored just six goals in the French top-flight in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Argentine has recorded six goals and eight assists in just 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is struggling to find game time at Old Trafford under the management of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch boss has largely favored Marcus Rashford over the Portuguese international.

Ronaldo has registered a total of only 207 minutes on the pitch spread over six Premier League encounters.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder says Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has delivered his verdict on PSG's Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The retired Frenchman believes the duo can reach the same heights as Messi and Ronaldo.

He told Stats Perform (via Yahoo! Sport):

"They are scoring a lot of goals. They are different players also. I think Mbappe is a top player, Haaland also. I think they can reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, for sure."

Erling Haaland's record at 22 years old blows Messi and Ronaldo out of the water

Haaland is off to a blistering start in the 2022-23 campaign at the Etihad. The Norwegian striker has already scored 11 goals in just seven Premier League appearances for the Cityzens. He is the top scorer in the English top flight at the moment.

