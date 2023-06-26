“His football intelligence is just so high” – Rob Holding admits best footballer he played with at Arsenal made him believe Gunners will win title

Arsenal defender Rob Holding named Mesut Ozil as the best player he ever played with at the Emirates. Ozil joined Arsenal in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid. He lit up the Premier League with his creativity, vision, and technical skills, helping the Gunners end their nine-year wait for silverware by helping them win the 2014 FA Cup.

The 34-year-old plied his trade for the north London side for eight seasons. He made 254 appearances in all competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing 79 assists. The ex-Germany international also won five trophies for the club, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in Arsenal history.

Rob Holding spoke highly of Mesut Ozil in an interview on the Jaxxon Podcast. He said (via the Daily Mirror):

"A lot of Arsenal players have always said Santi Cazorla [is the best they've played with] because with both feet, technically he’s so clean. I agree completely and I think he was great, but Mesut Ozil just used to do these magic things and you’d see these little glimpses in training."

He added:

"I remember a session, when [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan had just signed. We did a possession-based drill and those two were on the same team. They just completely ran it around us, just passing to each other, barely using anyone else. It was frightening."

The Englishman continued:

"I thought we were going to win the league. I thought with these guys we’re just going to rip it up now and it’s going to be incredible. His [Ozil’s] football intelligence is just so high."

Despite his prowess as an attacking midfielder, Mesut Ozil was never able to win the Premier League title.

He left the club in January 2021 after he fell out with Mikel Arteta and joined Turkish side Fenerbache. He joined Istanbul Basaksehir the following summer before retiring in March 2023 due to injury issues.

Kai Havertz set to join Arsenal after completing medical: Reports

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal after completing his medical over the weekend. The Germany international's transfer will be finalized over the next few days, and he will be sold for £65 million.

The 23-year-old allegedly informed Chelsea's hierarchy that he wanted to leave the club this summer. He is now set to join the Gunners on a five-year contract, despite struggling this season in the Premier League.

This would signal the end of Havertz's three-year spell at Stamford Bridge. He scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 appearances for the Blues. The lanky German also won three trophies, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta and Co. will be hoping Havertz returns to his best form next season as they look to challenge for silverware.

Poll : 0 votes