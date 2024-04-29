"His football knowledge is fantastic" - Peter Schmeichel backs former Chelsea manager to become next Manchester United boss

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has backed former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to become the next Red Devils boss. He believes that the German has enough football knowledge to get the best out of the players.

Speaking on BeIN Sports, Schmeichel stated that Tuchel did not fail at Chelsea and should be given a chance at Manchester United. He believes the current Bayern Munich manager projects authority and said:

"I like Thomas Tuchel. I've had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times and his football knowledge is fantastic. He's been a little bit unlucky with being at two big football clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times where things weren't working on every level. It's not that he didn't do well Chelsea, for instance. I mean, he won the Champions League didn't he?!"

He added:

"I just like him, there's something about him. He projects an authority. Never compare people but he's got the same kind of thing that [Jurgen] Klopp has. You know he's the boss and you know what he's doing. If Manchester United were in the market for a manager then he should be somebody mentioned in that respect. He should be. He has that kind of pedigree, he's got the authority, he's proven he can win which I think is really important. He doesn't come with a set system, 'This is how our football is being played'… yeah, of course, he's a big-club manager, isn't he."

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and the decision has already been announced by the Bundesliga club. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance, with many reports linking him with an exit.

Manchester United legend believes Jurgen Klopp would have been ideal pick

Peter Schmeichel has claimed that Jurgen Klopp would have been the ideal manager for Manchester United, but does not see the Liverpool man taking up the job. He said:

"Klopp would be fantastic for Man United as well. I'm not saying that he [Klopp] should be manager! I'm just saying that's the category of manager that Manchester United should have were they to be in the market for a manager."

Apart from Thomas Tuchel, Manchester United have been linked with Robert de Zerbi, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate.