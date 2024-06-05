"His game was mediocre" - Liverpool star criticized by national team manager for 'unexpected mistakes' in friendly defeat

Liverpool and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been criticized by his national team manager for a poor performance in their 2-1 loss to Ireland on Tuesday, June 4. Although the 23-year-old was made captain for his 40th cap for his country, head coach Marco Rossi was not pleased with his performance in the middle of the park.

In the friendly that took place at the Aviva Stadium in Ireland, the hosts were the more clinical side, as they scored first, through Adam Idah in the first half. The visitors retaliated through Adam Long four minutes later to level the scores, but they couldn't hold on to the draw. Ireland scored their second goal through Troy Parrott after 90 minutes, from their second and final shot on target.

Dominik Szoboszlai was arguably one of the more creative players on the day, as he created six chances in the final third. He also actively fought for the ball, winning four duels out of six. However, his long passes and crosses were not up to par, as he had only had one accurately placed long ball throughout the game.

His manager Marco Rossi was not happy with the Liverpool midfielder, notably calling his performance mediocre. After the game, the Hungary head coach spoke to Nemzeti Sport, stating (via Liverpool Echo):

“This time his [Szoboszlai’s] game was mediocre... Of course, he had good solutions, as always, but he also made unexpected mistakes that are not typical of him – but mistakes happen in every footballer’s life.”

Szoboszlai will hope he can improve his performances in the coming weeks, with the Liverpool midfielder set to partake in this year's Euros.

Liverpool set their sights on two players: Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are looking at options to bolster their squad in center-back. While they already have players like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, injury concerns and regular games will require alternative players to take up the role.

According to Romano, there are two players who are currently being looked at. In a conversation with GiveMeSport, the transfer expert mentioned Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho (via Rousing The Kop):

“A player they really like but there are many clubs on him is, for example, Leny Yoro. He is on the list of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, who have also been scouting him – so let’s see what happens there.

“And then [Willian] Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt is another player they have been monitoring and scouting. But again, we have to see who is the player they really want to bring in..."

With new head coach Arne Slot now running the affairs of the first team at Anfield, time will tell which player could make the switch to Merseyside.