"His goal record in the PL was just scary" - When Manchester City star Jack Grealish claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was the greatest PL midfielder

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish once claimed that the greatest midfielder in Premier League history was Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to BT Sport, the 27-year-old was asked to name the top 10 midfielders in league history, and he made some interesting decisions.

On Ronaldo, Grealish had this to say:

“I know he’s gone on to be a striker but when he was in the Premier League, he was a midfielder. It’s a toss-up between him and Messi to be the best player in the world. His goal record in the Premier League was just scary.”

Overall, he named the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Yaya Toure, and David Silva on his list. It is interesting to note that he omitted the likes of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes, considered to be Manchester United legends.

Grealish has had a bounce-back second campaign with the Cityzens after struggling in his first season. He arrived at the Etihad from Aston Villa in a deal worth £100 million but could not make a big impact in his first year under Pep Guardiola. He managed to bag only three goals and three assists in 26 appearances in the Premier League.

This season, he has established himself as one of the regular starters under Guardiola. Becoming a mainstay on the left flank, the winger has bagged five goals and 11 assists this time.

He has played a vital role in Manchester City's dominant run towards the end of the season, which saw them leapfrog Arsenal and secure a third consecutive Premier League title.

Barcelona open talks with Manchester City star over possible summer move

Barcelona have reopened talks with Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona have started a fresh set of talks with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. According to Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are looking to secure the German midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Earlier, the Blaugrana were considered favorites to land Gundogan at the end of his contract, with an extension looking unlikely. However, the 32-year-old has displayed some sensational form towards the end of the season, leading City to offer him an improved deal.

He has played an instrumental role in the side's late-season title charge and could yet be vital as Manchester City chase a historic treble.

Barcelona are looking to offer a three-year deal to the player. The report adds that the player is one of the top priorities of the Catalan giants and is valued for his experience and versatility. He could fill the role of club legend Sergio Busquets, who is set to depart.

