"His goals hit different" - Manchester United fans rubbish claims that Cristiano Ronaldo was a 'problem' after stunning Chelsea goal

Manchester United met Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash on Thursday, April 28 at the Old Trafford Stadium. After a goalless first half, the Blues scored through Marcos Alonso on the hour mark. Thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United equalized two minutes after the opening goal of the game.

The Red Devils seemed set to lose the game after being dominated by the away side, but the Portuguese maestro put them level with a powered shot from close range.

The Old Trafford faithful are understandably happy with Ronaldo's effort, which was his 17th Premier League goal of the season. They took to Twitter to slam claims that the Portuguese star has been a problem for the team.

Here is a selection of tweets from Manchester United fans:

Josh. 🇾🇪🔰 @Retro_Utd We honestly would be fucked this season if it was not for Ronaldo We honestly would be fucked this season if it was not for Ronaldo

Shola @jayythedope Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Ronaldo is the best player in the world.

TC @totalcristiano CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A FINISH! CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A FINISH! https://t.co/bfM8ToJPAv

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Ronaldo strikes the ball so clean his goals hit different Ronaldo strikes the ball so clean his goals hit different 😭

' @AniUTD We had to move 37 year old Ronaldo who's now tracking back Reece James because superstar Marcus Rashford feels he doesn't need to put in the effort We had to move 37 year old Ronaldo who's now tracking back Reece James because superstar Marcus Rashford feels he doesn't need to put in the effort

Chelsea and Manchester United will have to share a point apiece, with Ronaldo's powerful goal canceling out Alonso's brilliant effort.

The two sides will rue the scoreline, especially as they need to maintain top form as the season draws to a close.

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have to accept: Dean Jones on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United appointment

Questions were asked about Ronaldo after Ten Hag's appointment

According to journalist Dean Jones, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt his game to suit incoming manager Erik ten Hag if he is to be a success under the Dutch manager at Old Trafford. The veteran goal machine has enjoyed a productive season in front of goal this campaign, but following poor performances by the rest of the team, they currently sit in sixth place.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones pointed out that Ronaldo would have to push himself to fit into the tactical setup of his incoming manager if he intends to stay and succeed at the club next season. He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have to accept the situation. How much he knows of ten Hag, I don’t know. But, it’s up to him to do his homework, understand his style of football, understand his philosophies.”

Ten Hag is widely expected to set Manchester United to press from the front as has been his preferred style. The demands of this tactical instruction may be an issue for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in his late 30s.

However, with Ronaldo’s remarkable physical attributes and insatiable drive to win, it is likely that the Portuguese star will adapt. However, it also remains to be seen if he will even remain at the club next season.

