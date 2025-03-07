"His goals tally going up once again" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr XI to face Al-Shabab in SPL clash

Al-Nassr fans have reacted with optimism after manager Stefano Pioli restored superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the starting XI to face Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd return to action in the league after two games without a win, as they aim to remain in contention for the league crown.

Ronaldo was a surprise omission from the Al-Nassr squad that travelled to Iran to face Esteghlal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last-16 clash. With Jhon Duran leading the line, the Saudi giants fired blanks against their Iranian opponents, playing a goalless draw.

Leading the way in Saudi's top-flight for goals scored, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that age is just a number, as he aims for the Golden Boot at the age of 40. The Portugal international has hit a bit of a slow run in front of goal with two goals in his last five appearances, but is expected to fire his team to victory on home soil.

Al-Nassr fans took to X to share their reactions to news of the former Real Madrid man leading the line against Al-Shabab.

A fan predicted that the forward will score against Al-Shabab.

"His goals tally going up once again", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their delight at the decision to start him, predicting that he will score.

"That's wonderful.. he will score today", they posted.

A fan confidently asked if he was going to score a brace or a hat-trick for his side.

"What do you think? Ronaldo will do brace or hat trick today", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their confidence that the forward will score.

"Cristiano Ronaldo Starts for al nassr And we all know he is going to score. Mood", he posted.

A fan shared their excitement at the lineup for the game.

"lets goooooooooooooooooooo VAMOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS", they wrote.

Club-record signing Jhon Duran has been dropped to the bench after his disappointing performance against Esteghlal earlier in the week. The Colombia international has failed to find the net in each of his last four games for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr without several stars as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli is missing a good number of his key players for the visit of Al-Shabab due to injuries. The Italian tactician will, however, hope that his captain Cristiano Ronaldo is refreshed following his rest earlier this week.

In defense, the Knights of Najd are without Aymeric Laporte and Sultan Al-Ghannam, with Nawaf Al-Boushail and Mohammed Fatil starting in their stead. Otavio is another major absentee for the Knights of Najd, as he remains sidelined with a muscle problem alongside Abdullah Al-Khaibari.

Al-Nassr have already fallen to fourth place in the league standing, four points behind Al-Qadsiah, who have played one game more. They sit 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, and have a chance to close the gap to eight points with a win.

