"His good luck charm is incomparable" "Man is a king" - Chelsea fans hail player as a 'cheatcode' for his sensational display in 2-1 Salzburg win

Chelsea fans were delighted with Trevoh Chalobah's performance during their team's 2-1 away win against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on October 25.

The Blues managed to secure their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament with the win. Graham Potter's side have now scored ten points from their five Champions League games.

Chalobah started alongside Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella in defense for the Premier League club. He was a stout presence at the back throughout the course of the game.

Mateo Kovacic gave the visitors the lead in Austria in the 23rd minute of the game before Junior Adamu equalized for the home side in the 48th minute. Kai Havertz struck in the 64th minute to secure all three points and a spot in the knockout stages for Chelsea.

Chalobah made his eighth appearance for the London-based club this season. He grabbed the opportunity and impressed the fans.

Some suggested that the Englishman should be a regular starter. Others opined that the youngster was the Man of the Match against Salzburg.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter to Chalobah's performance:

The Blues are undefeated in 31 matches when Trevoh Chalobah has started for the club. Hence, fans considering the player a lucky charm shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts to difficult win against RB Salzburg

Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledged after the game that it is difficult to beat RB Salzburg in Austria. While speaking to the media after the game, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said (via football.london):

"It's not easy to create chances against this team but we did, we created good chances from good play. We've had a lot of games and disruption in terms of key players missing, but they've responded really well and to go through in the Champions League, it's a fantastic effort. We will take steps, tonight was one of those."

The English manager further praised Kai Havertz for his performance, saying:

"He's an incredibly talented player and he's been nearly there. It's fantastic strike and an indiction of the quality he has. I'm really pleased for him."

