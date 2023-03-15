"His headphones had not worked" - Mark Clattenburg triggers controversy by admitting potential referring error in Real Madrid's 11th UCL win 

Barcelona have recently been caught in a referee scandal, and now Real Madrid seem to be involved in one too. Referee Mark Clattenburg has admitted that Sergio Ramos' goal in the 2015/16 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid was allowed to stand despite the defender being offside.

As per a report in El Nacional, Clattenburg's words have now triggered Atletico Madrid again. They believe that it should be investigated just like the Barcelona gate.

However, the referee gave the excuse that the correct decision was not taken because of a miscommunication. The linesman's headphones did not work at that point and with no VAR in place, they could not change the decision.

"When the ball reached the area, I knew there was a touch from Bale. The he had touched in the middle and helped set up Sergio Ramos. I told the assistant, although it was difficult because of the noise, I would shout at him through the headphones if I knew there was a touch in the middle after the throw-in. He told me that the headphones had not worked."

Referees knew about their mistake during halftime of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

The referees understood their mistake at halftime and were open about it with the players during the second half. Clatternburg admitted to Pepe soon after the Rojiblancos were awarded a penalty, and the Portuguese star understood he had to remain quiet.

Clatternburg told Daily Mail:

"Real Madrid went 1-0 up in the first half, but the goal was slightly offside and we realised at halftime -- it was a hard call and my assistant missed it. I gave Atletico a penalty early in the second half. Pepe was furious and said to me in perfect English: 'Never a penalty, Mark.' I said to him: 'Your first goal shouldn't have stood.' It shut him up."

He added:

"People might think that sounds odd, because two wrongs don't make a right and referees don't think like that, but players do," Clattenburg went on.

"I knew by saying that to him it would make him more accepting of the situation. He was a wind-up merchant and not fun to referee one bit, you had to be on your guard constantly."

Real Madrid went on to win the match on penalties.

Poll : 0 votes