"His idea of a sprint is like a walk" - Gabby Agbonlahor criticises Liverpool star who looks a shadow of his former self 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Liverpool's Fabinho Tavares after his dismal display in his team's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 22).

The Brazil international moved to Anfield from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a fee of 40 million. It took him a few months to get adjusted to his new surroundings, but since then, he has become an irreplaceable part of Liverpool's midfield.

This season, however, the story seems to be different. The Brazilian seems to be getting dribbled past a little too easily and is often indecisive with his tackles.

To add to that, Fabinho looks like he has lost a yard of pace. He started as the lone defensive midfielder as manager Jurgen Klopp reverted to a 4-3-3 formation against the Tricky Trees.

While the former Real Madrid player was not directly at fault for Taiwo Awoniyi's opening goal in the 55th minute, he was subpar over the course of the game. Speaking after the full-time whistle at the City Ground, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"Fabinho’s legs have gone. You know. His idea of a sprint is like a walk at the moment."

The 29-year-old is perhaps on the decline physically but that still doesn't account for the sudden drop in his reading of the game. Out of possession, he no longer looks like a tough opponent to beat for the opposition attacker.

Despite his struggles, Fabinho has played 16 games across competitions this campaign for the Merseyside outfit. The Reds have no natural number six to compete with or replace Fabinho in that position - an issue that needs urgent solving at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's pre-season comments come back to bite him

Three months ago, Klopp was asked if Liverpool needed to make a signing in midfield. The German manager saw it fit to list down the names of players he had at his disposal. He told GOAL (h/t AnfieldWatch):

"Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson, Thiago, (James) Milner, (Naby) Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?"

Most Reds fans would have envisaged their club's current midfield situation from a mile away. Henderson (32), Thiago (31), and Milner (36) are no longer spring chicken.

Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones desperately lack the defensive nous needed to be central midfielders. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita's injury issues at Liverpool are well documented.

They signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus - another injury prone player - who is now out until 2023 with an injury. Klopp will have a chance to bolster his midfield in January, but he has historically been averse to making big-name additions mid-season.

