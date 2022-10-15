"I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch" - Liverpool star breaks silence and posts defiant message after injury blow 

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has posted a defiant message underlining his ambition and ability after a recent injury setback, as per Echo.

The Brazilian will be out until 2023 after he underwent surgery on a muscle injury that he picked up during a training session. Amid this, there has been widespread criticism of the Reds' transfer policy this summer.

The club waited until Jordan Henderson's injury in the 2-1 league win against Newcastle United on 31 August to make a move for a midfielder. Juventus' Arthur was the best they could manage, securing his services on a season-long loan with a £32.3 million option to buy.

It has also been said that the club is disappointed with the former Barcelona player and could sign another midfielder in January. Arthur seems to have retained his sense of hope and confidence despite the noise surrounding him.

He uploaded a photo where he is seen warming up before a European match for the Reds, and posted a long message:

"Last week was not the best for me. … Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while.

"It comes just at time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup."

Arthur continued:

"It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible.

"No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career, and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch. In the meantime, I will continue to support my Liverpool teammates and my beloved Brazil national team. Thanks for all the messages of support!"

Arthur was an odd signing by Liverpool

Arthur, 26, is a talented midfielder in the prime years of his playing days. However, Liverpool fans would have found it odd when the club chose to sign another injury-prone player.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury troubles on Merseyside have been well documented. Thiago Alcantara has also had his fair share of fitness issues.

For the Reds to then sign a midfielder who was sidelined for 151 days with injury issues since moving to Juventus in the summer of 2020 was a surprise. Even when he was fit with the Reds, manager Jurgen Klopp only handed him one appearance.

He came on as a 77th-minute substitute in Liverpool's 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss against Napoli last month.

