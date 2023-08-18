"His IQ of the game is spot on" - Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies hails Liverpool superstar as the best player he's ever played with

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has named Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as the best player he's played with.

Thiago, 32, and Davies, 22, spent one season playing together at Bayern before the former departed for Anfield in 2020. However, that season was majorly successful for the duo as they won the UEFA Champions League, the Bundesliga title, and the DFB Pokal.

The Liverpool midfielder shined during his time at the Allianz Arena with his excellent ball-playing skills and passing range. So much so that Davies has selected him as the best player he's played with during his career thus far. He told GOAL:

"The best player I've played with is Thiago Alcantara. Because I think he's an amazing midfielder, his technique is incredible and his IQ of the game is spot on."

Thiago made 235 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and providing 37 assists. He won the Bundesliga title seven times before leaving for Liverpool in 2020.

The Spanish midfielder has continued to display his impressive IQ of the game while at Anfield. Despite heading into the latter stages of his career he is still identified as one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League.

Thiago has made 97 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He won the FA Cup and the League Cup with Jurgen Klopp's side in 2022.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago dreamt of Barcelona return earlier this summer

Thiago was dreaming of a return to Barcelona.

Spanish outlet SPORT reported earlier this summer that Thiago was dreaming of a return to La Liga champions Barcelona. The veteran midfielder's future has been uncertain amid a midfield overhaul that has ensued at Liverpool.

Thiago's past campaign at Anfield was a frustrating one as injury issues took hold. He featured 28 times across competitions, providing one assist and was rarely a starter for the Merseysiders.

However, Liverpool have offloaded many midfielders including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner. Hence, a departure for Thiago would be consequential for Klopp who would lack options.

Thiago started his career at Barca where he dazzled with scintillating displays during his youth days. He made 100 appearances at Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

The Spaniard left the Blaugrana for Bayern in 2013 but was still on good terms with the Catalan giants following his rise from the La Masia academy.

A return to Barca could ensue next year as he will be a free agent as things stand. He has a year left on his contract with Klopp's side.