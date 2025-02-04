“His job is on the line with this now” - Paul Merson warns Ruben Amorim about bold decision made by Manchester United

Pundit Paul Merson believes Ruben Amorim's job could be on the line if Manchester United star Marcus Rashford performs well at Aston Villa. The English winger joined the Birmingham-based outfit on loan till the end of the season just before the close of the winter transfer window.

The move isn't surprising at all, given Rashford was clearly considered surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Claiming that the move to offload the attacker was a bold call, Merson told Sky Sports News (via CaughtOffSide):

"What he has done with the Rashford situation is mind-blowing. I think his job is on the line with this now. I really do."

“If Rashford goes to Villa and gets 10 in 10 and Man United continue playing the way they are playing, if you are on the board you would seriously be asking questions of what are you doing," he added.

To make matters that much worse for Amorim, Manchester United are struggling in the Premier League. Most recently, they suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at home on Sunday (February 02). As a result, they're placed 13th in the league standings and unlikely to finish within the European spots.

Before being consistently left out of the Manchester United squad, Marcus Rashford managed to make 24 appearances across competitions this campaign. He bagged seven goals and three assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if he plays a part in Aston Villa's fourth-round FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 09).

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford speaks after Aston Villa move

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford says he's looking forward to playing for Aston Villa for the rest of the season. The Villans could still make the Champions League places if they go on a strong run.

At the moment, Unai Emery and company are eighth in the league standings, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Speaking after his move to Villa Park, Rashfrod said (via BBC Sport):

"I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision. I really admire the way that Aston Villa has been playing this season and the manager's ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started."

Rashford brings in a wealth of Premier League experience, having made 287 appearances in this competition for Manchester United. He's netted 87 goals and bagged 40 assists in this period.

