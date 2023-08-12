"His legs are gone", "He’s finished sadly" - Fans left stunned as Manchester City star is ruled out for lengthy period after injury on opening day

Manchester City fans have been left stunned on X after David Ornstein revealed that Kevin De Bruyne is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

Pep Guardiola and Co. faced off against Vincent Kompany's Burnley on Friday (August 11) at Turf Moor to kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The game ended in a routine 3-0 win for the Cityzens, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace, and Rodri finding the back of the net as well.

Unfortunately, Manchester City's only negative of the night was Kevin De Bruyne's injury in the first half. The Belgium superstar limped off in the 23rd minute, passing on the captain's armband to Kyle Walker on his way out.

Guardiola confirmed to Sky Sports that De Bruyne's injury was identical to the one he suffered during the UCL final win against Inter Milan.

David Ornstein posted an update on De Bruyne's condition on Saturday:

"Kevin De Bruyne to undergo scan on Monday to establish severity of hamstring injury suffered at Burnley. 32yo Belgium international set for period on sidelines with what Pep Guardiola described as recurrence of issue from #UCL final. @TheAthleticFC #MCFC"

This update shocked Manchester City fans, with many fretting he might be finished. Here are some of their reactions from X:

"Injured in a UCL Final - Somehow makes it back to play Arsenal - Injured again - The KDB Cycle."

"Third tweet of me saying the same thing but, who would have seen this coming. Playing him through injuries again and again and again."

"Won the treble just before the KDB downfall."

"De Bruyne might be close to finished, getting more and more injuries now."

"He'll disappear now and reappear whenever it's time to face Arsenal."

One Of My Favorite Players. I Can See The Decline Of Kevin De Bruyne At The Age Of 32 With Injuries."

God! hope it's not that bad. Guys we can still get Paquetá, Doku and another creative Midfielder."

"Eh already completed footy + more Foden minutes. It’s calm as long as he comes back for the Arsenal game."

The Etihad faithful will be banking on the likes of Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic to step up in De Bruyne's absence.

How good has Kevin De Bruyne been for Manchester City over the years?

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne may currently be struggling with injuries but let's take a look at the impact he has had on the Cityzens over the years.

The 32-year-old joined Manchester City from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg ahead of the 2015-16 season for £55 million. The Belgian quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with over the next few years. He quickly became renowned as one of the best creative midfielders in the world.

Fast forward eight seasons later, De Bruyne has made 358 appearances across all competitions, scoring 96 goals and providing 153 assists. He has also won 14 major trophies for Manchester City, including the treble last season.

The two-time Premier League Player of the Year will be aiming to return to the pitch as soon as possible after his recent hamstring injury.