“His level of decline is rapid”, “Not good enough” – Liverpool fans insist one player must not feature regularly for Reds after struggling vs Fulham

Liverpool fans have expressed their displeasure at Jordan Henderson's performance in their team's 1-0 league win against Fulham earlier today (May 3).

The English midfielder has often drawn criticism for not doing enough with the ball when his team are on the attack. Some Liverpool fans feel he isn't good enough to feature as regularly for the club as he is doing now.

A number of Reds fans took to Twitter to criticize Henderson's display against the Cottagers. One said:

"Surely Henderson knows he’s not good enough? Does he have zero shame collecting a paycheck looking like a make a wish kid every week"

Another added:

"Henderson can't be starting games regularly for us next season he just can't. His level of decline is rapid, not every player is a Milner, Gerrard was retired at 34."

Here are a select few tweets from the Liverpool faithful after Henderson's subpar display at Anfield:

‏ً @SadioIogist Why does Henderson play the game like he has the technical ability of Ronaldinho. If he knew his limitations he'd be so much better.

AJ ✌️ @LFCAJ__ Henderson can't do anything right apart can he ?

𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝 @TheDiazEra Can't believe Henderson starts regularly

𝑵𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒓 @nasirofLFC Everyone bar Henderson is cooking in this new system......

A7med أحمد Monkey D. Luffy 🇸🇴 @StrawHatShonen Henderson is genuinely one of the worst footballers I've ever seen play for Liverpool. The fact that he shot that instead of playing Gakpo through is an absolute shocker.

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT Surely Henderson knows he's not good enough? Does he have zero shame collecting a paycheck looking like a make a wish kid every week

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Henderson can't be starting games regularly for us next season he just can't.



His level of decline is rapid, not every player is a Milner, Gerrard was retired at 34

The 32-year-old has often been criticized for playing it too safe in possession. He doesn't shy away from attempting first-time crosses from the vertex of the box or taking audacious long-range shots — but with little success.

Just two of his five attempted crosses found the target against Fulham while all three of his shots were outside the frame of the goal. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, he recorded just one key pass and lost five of the nine duels he contested.

Injuries to key players, especially Thiago Alcantara, have played a role in Henderson starting regularly for the Reds. The England international has featured in all of the Reds' past 13 league games, starting 10 times.

Liverpool star praises Mohamed Salah after his winning goal against Fulham

Mohamed Salah was once again the difference-maker for Liverpool as they recorded an important 1-0 win against Fulham at Anfield.

The Egypt international scored from the spot in the 39th minute to edge one goal closer to becoming Liverpool's fifth all-time top goal-scorer in history. He has scored 185 times in 301 games since joining the Reds from AS Roma in July 2017 — just one fewer than Steven Gerrard's tally of 185.

After the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold heaped praise on the 30-year-old, telling reporters, via BBC:

"Mohamed Salah is exceptional at what he does. The best compliment I can pay him is that I'm privileged to share a pitch with him. I love the guy to bits. He's a credit to himself and deserves everything."

The former Chelsea forward has registered 29 goals and 11 assists in 47 games across competitions this term.

