"Worst 90 minute performance", "Waste of space in the squad" - Liverpool fans rip into star for performance in 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Liverpool fans were livid with Jordan Henderson's display in their team's goalless Premier League draw against Chelsea on Tuesday (April 4).

The England international has struggled for form throughout the season, with many questioning what he brings to the table when in possession. He was part of a midfield three alongside Curtis Jones and Fabinho, who were being overrun by Chelsea's midfield for large parts of the game.

Henderson often hurried to get the ball off his feet rather than taking his time and progressing the play. His crosses were rather aimless as he ended up completing none of the four he attempted.

The 32-year-old did not create a single scoring chance for his teammates and did not attempt a single tackle or contested an aerial duel in the game. It was a rather drab performance from the Reds' captain, and fans were frustrated with him following the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Here are a select few reactions, as found on Twitter:

I_love_God🏳 @tinasheenos

concrete boat @ConcreteBt @LFC Jordan Henderson just gave us the worst 90 minute performance I've ever seen a Liverpool player give in my life

Ryan Hill @DadddyPig Alisson doesn't deserve to be playing behind this lot and how dare Henderson give it billy-big-balls when he's a huge part of the problem

MB🇸🇱 @_hellomohamed Watching Jordan Henderson try to play football is a mental torture.

Malusi Mhlongo @malusi_luso @AnfieIdFix I blame klopp for this, I don't know why he keeps on playing Henderson.

Simon @SlMONLFC If Henderson is here next season klopp will be remembered as one big sorry loser of a manager who facilitated his favourites over the club that led to our downfall

Vik @LFCVik2 honestly though what is henderson even good at nowadays? his best trait was running and now he can't do that, why does klopp love him so much

Vik @LFCVik2 honestly though what is henderson even good at nowadays? his best trait was running and now he can't do that, why does klopp love him so much honestly though what is henderson even good at nowadays? his best trait was running and now he can't do that, why does klopp love him so much

Jurgen Klopp has been accused by some fans of favoritism towards the former Sunderland midfielder. He is the only Liverpool captain to have won every major trophy in the Premier League era.

However, many believe Henderson's best days are behind him. Despite his inconsistent form this season, he has featured in 33 games across competitions, scoring no goals and providing just two assists.

'Hendo' signed a four-year contract extension in the summer of 2021, which put him on an annual salary of £7.28 million (h/t Spotrac).

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool star's fitness status after Chelsea snub

Jurgen Klopp was forced to leave Virgil van Dijk out of Liverpool's matchday squad against Chelsea due to illness.

The Dutch superstar hasn't had the best of seasons individually but is still an important cog in Klopp's machine. His leadership and organizational skills were sorely missed by the Reds, especially in the starting stages of the first half, where Chelsea were creating scoring chances at will.

Speaking after the full-time whistle in west London, Klopp claimed that Van Dijk will return for the league game against Arsenal on April 9. He told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"Yeah, yeah, yeah [if Van Dijk will be back vs Arsenal]. He was ill but until the weekend we have a few days."

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate started at the heart of the Merseyside outfit's defense and somehow managed to keep a clean sheet. Chelsea attempted 12 shots and put the ball in the net twice, only for both goals to be ruled out. The draw means Liverpool are eighth in the table while the Blues are languishing in 11th.

