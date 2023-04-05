"Klopp should be sacked", "Bruno coached a win" - Twitter reacts as Chelsea and Liverpool play out 'boring' 0-0 draw

Football fans were unflattered after Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw in the Premier League on Tuesday (April 4).

This was the Blues' first game since sacking Graham Potter and installing Bruno Saltor as the interim manager. The 42-year-old was in the dugout as head coach for the first time in his career as he went up against four-time UEFA Champions League finalist Jurgen Klopp.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in west London as both squandered big scoring opportunities. Chelsea put the ball in the net twice - first through Reece James, then through Kai Havertz - but both goals were ruled out.

The English right-back's 24th-minute strike was ruled out for offside while the German forward handled the ball before it deflected off him into the net in the 51st minute. The Blues attempted 12 shots to the Reds' seven while keeping 49% possession at home.

Fans were left unimpressed by the effort from both teams and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Here are some of the best from a select few:

Anurag Gusain @AnuragG88 @ChelseaFC Ffs, up till 2 am to watch this garbage. At least have some respect for the Asian fans @ChelseaFC Ffs, up till 2 am to watch this garbage. At least have some respect for the Asian fans

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial



Toothless attack

Clueless defence

Player spats @LFC As bad as it can be. The nightmare continues.Toothless attackClueless defencePlayer spats @LFC As bad as it can be. The nightmare continues. Toothless attack ✅Clueless defence✅Player spats✅

MrBDK @MrBDK_YT @LFC Genuinely what a result! Awful team, awful game yet we didn’t lose @LFC Genuinely what a result! Awful team, awful game yet we didn’t lose

TheDark Invader @BennettSuiade @brfootball Two useless teams. No wonder they’re 8th and 11th on the table @brfootball Two useless teams. No wonder they’re 8th and 11th on the table

The draw doesn't help either team a lot in the league table, with the Reds eighth and Chelsea 11th. Both teams would want to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but are currently a long way off the top four.

The west London giants are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 29 games. Liverpool, meanwhile, trail Spurs by seven points and have a game in hand. Chelsea can still qualify for the Champions League next season by winning the competition this campaign.

They will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals later this month. The Reds, on the other hand, are out of all cup competitions.

Jurgen Klopp explains major Liverpool team selection decisions for Chelsea clash

There were some big names missing from Liverpool's starting XI for the clash against Chelsea in London.

Jurgen Klopp left Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk out of the starting line-up. Explaining his decision before kick-off, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach told Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"Virgil’s unavailable. All the rest, some get rest, some need rest. All the others get opportunities to show up tonight. It was clear we needed new ideas. We need fresh minds. We are not overly happy so there must be an opportunity for other players to show what they can do."

Robertson, James Milner, Cody Gakpo and Salah came on in the second half while Alexander-Arnold was left on the bench. Liverpool last played on April 1 in a 4-1 loss against Manchester City. Their next game isn't too far off, with Arsenal waiting for them at the Emirates on April 9.

Poll : 0 votes