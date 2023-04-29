"His main problem" - Graeme Souness makes bold claims about Chelsea appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Scotsman believes the role would be a great opportunity for the Argentine boss.

Discussions progressing well on the final details between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Very positive meeting took place on Monday in Spain discussing on long term project. All parties expect full agreement to be completed soon.

Chelsea are currently under the management of interim boss Frank Lampard, who was hired as caretaker manager until the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Blues continue their search for a long-term replacement.

Former Spain head coach Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann were initially reported to be the favorites. The Spanish manager fell off the list of candidates preferred by the club's hierarchy and the German boss relinquished his interest in the job.

Pochettino has now emerged as the favorite to land the job. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been heavily linked with an impending move.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, discussions over the move have progressed well between the club and the manager and an agreement is expected to be reached soon.

Souness claims the Chelsea role would be excellent for Pochettino. However, he also stated that the Argentine boss' first task at Stamford Bridge would be to secure a top-level striker.

The former Liverpool captain told the Daily Mail:

“What a great job Chelsea would be for Mauricio Pochettino. There are the makings of a very good squad there. His main problem would be exactly the same one that Graham Potter struggled with. The lack of a top-class striker. The challenge is to find one.”

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will hire Pochettino as their manager next season.

Frank Lampard delivers blunt response when asked about Chelsea's next manager

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has provided a blunt one-word response regarding who will succeed him as the next manager at Stamford Bridge.

8 games managed

8 losses

4 goals scored

18 goals conceded



Frank Lampard's 2023:
8 games managed
8 losses
4 goals scored
18 goals conceded

The West London outfit are currently in dismal form in the Premier League, sitting in 11th place in the standings. The Blues have won just ten games in the entire campaign, and Lampard has failed to turn things around at the club.

The English boss is winless in his first five games back in charge of the Blues. They recently suffered a 2-0 loss to Brentford on 26 April after an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a second-half strike from Bryan Mbeumo. Following the encounter, Lampard was asked for an update on the Blues' search for their next permanent manager.

The former Everton boss said (as quoted by football.london):

"Nothing."

The Blues will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on 2 May.

