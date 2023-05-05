"His mindset is something you won't see" - Manchester City star heaps praises on Erling Haaland, calls him the 'best professional' he's ever seen

Jack Grealish has heaped praise on his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, hailing the striker for his mindset.

In the Cityzens' 3-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday, May 3, Haaland broke the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season when he scored his 35th league goal of the campaign.

Grealish, who assisted Haaland for the goal, spoke highlight of his teammate, calling him the 'best professional' he has ever seen and praising his mindset.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Englishman said:

"He is the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won't see again. He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That's why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn't be like that."

He added:

"I am not as successful as him. He has scored more goals this season than I have in my whole career. But if he did what I occasionally did he would be like: 'F****** hell I feel terrible today'."

Shedding light on the friendship the two have, Grealish stated:

"We have a great friendship but he will point at me after a game and say: 'Hey. Don't you go out tonight partying'. I just tell him to shut up and go and sit in his ice bath. But that's us. Two different people doing well in our own way."

Erling Haaland swapped Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City last summer, signing with the Premier League champions for a reported €60 million (£51.2 million) fee. He has since made 45 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 51 goals and registering eight assists.

Erling Haaland tipped to beat Lionel Messi to Ballon d'Or trophy

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison has tipped Erling Haaland to beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or trophy if he can guide Manchester City to the treble this year.

Per Guardiola's men are currently on top of the Premier League table and in a good position to defend their title. They are also in contention to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Speaking about Erling Haaland's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, Hutchison told NDTV:

"I think if Erling Haaland breaks the goalscoring record, which he seems to be doing this season, and walks away with the treble this season, having smashed most goalscoring records, along with the three trophies, I wouldn't imagine it [Ballon d'Or winner] would be anyone else rather than a Man City player."

"There's [Kevin] De Bruyne, but he [Haaland] is probably edging because of the impact he has had in English football, in his first season, which is phenomenal. If he goes on to break the Premier League goalscoring record and Dixie Dean's greatest of all-time record of all time in the top-flight which is 63, it would be an amazing achievement."

Erling Haaland's Manchester City will next be seen in action in a Premier League home match against Leeds United on Saturday, May 6.

Poll : 0 votes