"His mindset will change" - De Paul says Lionel Messi will be happy to play for Argentina after getting booed by PSG fans 

Rodrigo de Paul has defended Lionel Messi, claiming that playing for Argentina would help the Paris Saint-Germain star recover the lost form. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina are back in action on Friday when they take on Venezuela at La Bombonera. Lionel Messi has been picked for the game, despite missing the last PSG match through illness.

TyC Sports @TyCSports #Boca Juan Román Riquelme EN VIVO: "Siempre que está Messi Argentina es candidata. Tenemos al mejor de todos. No tengo dudas que va a ser un gran Mundial y para que la Selección esté cerca de conseguirlo necesitamos que él esté bien". #Boca Juan Román Riquelme EN VIVO: "Siempre que está Messi Argentina es candidata. Tenemos al mejor de todos. No tengo dudas que va a ser un gran Mundial y para que la Selección esté cerca de conseguirlo necesitamos que él esté bien". https://t.co/baYyw7d3CL

The forward's sub-par form this season has been a talking point around the world, but de Paul believes it is just a phase. The midfielder defended his national teammate, saying:

"He is very used to the responsibility, the pressure. It's a moment that he has to go through because they were knocked out of the Champions League but that's what football is. He has to be proud of what he has won. The dynamic of this sport is that sometimes it rewards you and sometimes it punishes you.

"Playing for Argentina will do him good, it will change his mindset a bit. I can't tell you much of what I think… It's barely understandable, but there it is. I don't agree with it. People with have done it because they were angry, but without thinking about it. But you can't ever whistle a guy like Messi, no matter where in the world and no matter what the reason is."

De Paul on connection with Lionel Messi in Argentina camp

Rodrigo de Paul was questioned about his connection with Lionel Messi on and off the pitch.

TyC Sports @TyCSports #Boca Juan Román Riquelme EN VIVO: "Tenemos que entender que Messi no es el mismo que hace diez años. ES UN GENIO que se fue inventando a medida que fue pasando el tiempo". #Boca Juan Román Riquelme EN VIVO: "Tenemos que entender que Messi no es el mismo que hace diez años. ES UN GENIO que se fue inventando a medida que fue pasando el tiempo". https://t.co/R1UwOswgrF

The midfielder said that the PSG star is not someone who takes time to gel with his teammates and said:

"The good vibes were immediate. The truth is that it was very natural. When he came back we played in Madrid, against Venezuela and in the first training session we were already chatting a lot. Having such a good relationship with him meant that we looked for each other on the pitch a lot and we had a good understanding. I think we understand each other without even looking now."

After the game against Venezuela on Friday, Argentina face Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on Tuesday.

