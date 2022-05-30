"His name is still discussed" - Journalist backs Chelsea to launch big-money move for 23-year-old this summer

Transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea are still considering a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice in the summer. Rice, who was in the Blues’ youth academy between 2006 and 2013, still has over two years remaining on his contract with the Hammers.

Over the last couple of seasons, Declan Rice has emerged as one of the most capable midfielders in the English Premier League. The England international is an expert passer, reads the game better than most, and can also charge forward when needed.

West Ham United hold the player in very high regard and will do everything in their power to keep him.

Chelsea, who were acquired by a consortium led by Todd Boehly, could have a £200m war chest for the summer, as per The Telegraph. The Blues could use a large chunk of the funds to facilitate a transfer for Rice. Revealing the Londoners’ transfer plans to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“On the back of the takeover getting the green light and talk of a £200m war chest, let’s not discount the possibility that Chelsea go back for Declan Rice.

“This Chelsea squad needs a revamp, players will leave, but Rice could be such a big asset and I’m told his name is still discussed as a potential signing.”

West Ham United’s demands could make Declan Rice's transfer infeasible for Chelsea

Declan Rice, who recorded five goals and four assists in 50 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season, is an excellent footballer. However, assuming that David Moyes does not budge from his £150million demand for the player, the transfer could be impractical for the Blues.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco I don't think it's a question of whether or not Declan Rice is actually worth £150m, more a question of how big a statement does Todd Boehly want to make about the scale of the ambition his consortium has for Chelsea. I expect a bid to be made, doesn't mean WHU will sell though. I don't think it's a question of whether or not Declan Rice is actually worth £150m, more a question of how big a statement does Todd Boehly want to make about the scale of the ambition his consortium has for Chelsea. I expect a bid to be made, doesn't mean WHU will sell though.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both leaving as free agents in the summer, the west London club need reinforcements in defense. If they allot £150million for Rice’s transfer, they are unlikely to sign two good defenders with the £50million remaining.

To make Rice’s transfer feasible, the Londoners might have to offload either Jorginho or N’Golo Kante. Both players will be out of contract in 2023 and are yet to sign an extension. Their premature sale could make way for Rice to return to his boyhood club and become one of their key players in the 2022-23 campaign.

