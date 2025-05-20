“His numbers have improved” - Rio Ferdinand snubs Cole Palmer as he claims Chelsea target should be named Premier League Young Player of the Season

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has backed Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers to win the Premier League Young Player of the Season award over Chelsea's Cole Palmer. He believes that Rogers has improved this season and worked on his shortcomings from the previous campaign.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Presents, Ferdinand stated that he wanted Rogers to get better in the final third, and the Aston Villa star did exactly that this term. The former defender said:
“Morgan Rogers for me. I think last season the one thing I was saying… up to the final execution of his final pass for an assist or a goal was the little bit I was going, ‘Let’s unlock that’. This season, his numbers have improved.”
Morgan Rogers has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season while assisting 10 times for Aston Villa. Cole Palmer has scored just three goals in 2025, but still has a haul of 15 goals and eight assists in the league.
Chelsea interested in signing Morgan Rodgers from Aston Villa
Chelsea are interested in signing Morgan Rogers, as per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He reported on GiveMeSport that the Blues were keeping tabs on the Aston Villa attacker and have him on their wish-list for the summer.
He said:
"Chelsea are surely looking for a new winger to bring in soon and Rogers is one of the players they appreciate, perfect in terms of age and skills. He’s considered similar to Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who’s high on the list along with dream target Nico Williams, but the price tag could be an issue for Rogers."
However, the Blues face competition from Liverpool. He added:
"Liverpool have also sent their scouts several times to follow Rogers’ progress at Villa, considering him as an ideal player for the future. But both Chelsea and Liverpool consider the deal as ‘difficult’ for this summer as Aston Villa have no plans to let Rogers – described as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola – leave."
Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer argued last year about who started the 'cold' celebration, with the Aston Villa star claiming he was the first to do it. However, the Chelsea man has grabbed more attention because of his stunning last season at Stamford Bridge.