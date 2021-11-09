"His numbers are insane" - Nigel de Jong picks his Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

Former Manchester City and AC Milan midfielder Nigel de Jong has gone for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as his pick for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The 36-year-old former Dutch international tweeted that Robert Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d'Or this year. De Jong stated the sheer number of goals the Pole has scored for Bayern Munich as the reason for his pick. He tweeted:

"Give the Ballon d'or to Lewandowski already. His numbers are insane."

Robert Lewandowski has been extremely unlucky when it comes to winning the Ballon d'Or. The Polish forward had an incredible 2019-20 season, in which he scored a remarkable 55 goals in 47 appearances for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants went on to win an unprecedented treble under the management of Hansi Flick.

However, Lewandowski was deprived of the Ballon d'Or award since the award ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old forward did win The Best FIFA Men's Player award, however, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Lewandowski has continued his rich form. Last season, the Polish forward scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich and has also made a great start to the current 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old former Dortmund striker has already netted 23 goals in 17 matches this season. This includes eight goals in just four Champions League games. Lewandowski most recently scored a hat-trick against SL Benfica in a 5-2 win for the German giants.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the favorites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski is widely considered as one of the favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or trophy. However, the Bayern Munich ace will face tough competition from the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Jorginho.

Lionel Messi has always been one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or in recent times. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already won the prestigious award six times in his illustrious career and could make it seven. Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 last summer.

Another candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or is Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The 29-year-old midfielder had an outstanding 2020-21 season for both club and country. Jorginho was part of Chelsea's side which lifted the Champions League last season and was also a key player in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. The Italian also won the UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

However, Robert Lewandowski continues to remain in prime contention for the Ballon d'Or. The 33-year-old forward could become Bayern Munich's first Ballon d'Or recipient since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who won it back in 1981.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on November 29 in Paris.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra